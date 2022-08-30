Murder trial begins in Odessa

Aug. 29—Ector County jurors Monday heard opening statements in the murder trial of an Odessa man accused of shooting another man to death four years ago this month.

Assistant Ector County District Attorney William Prasher told jurors that on Aug. 15, 2018, John Jimenez, 42, was unloading furniture with Jimmy White at White's house when Jose Alexander Carrera, 24, showed up with an unknown man, walked up to Jimenez and shot him in the chest a close range.

Prasher said the unknown man shot White twice and continued to shoot at him after White squeezed through a fence and collapsed behind it.

The prosecutor warned jurors that Jimenez nor White were "not the best people."

Defense attorney Phillip Wildman reserved his opening statement for a later point in the trial.

According to Odessa American archives, Carrera's arrest affidavit indicates Jimenez and Carrera may have been involved with the same woman.

Amy Robinson is listed on the state's list of potential witnesses.

Prasher is trying the case with Assistant Ector County District Attorney Carmen Villalobos and retired Ector County District Court Judge Jay Gibson is presiding over the trial.