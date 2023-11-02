Murder trial begins for teen accused in Ragle Park shooting

Nov. 2—A defense attorney for a Santa Fe teen standing trial on a murder charge argued Thursday a 60-year-old man's shooting death at Ragle Park more than a year ago was the result of a sexual encounter gone bad.

Judah Trujillo, 17, is accused of shooting Samuel Cordero in August 2022. He faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. His trial began Thursday morning.

Police have said Trujillo and Cordero connected on the LGBTQ+ casual dating app Grindr and planned to meet at Ragle Park on Santa Fe's south side in the early hours of Aug. 10. Cordero's body was found at the park hours later with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Prosecutors have theorized Trujillo intended to rob Cordero. However, attorney Jerry Archuleta, representing Trujillo, said police had "tunnel vision" in their investigation of the homicide and were "trying to fit a square peg into a round hole."

Archuleta indicated he plans to argue Trujillo planned to meet Cordero for sex, and that "no evidence will show that Judah was there for anything other than to engage in sexual activity."

"[Trujillo] was there for a rendezvous, and things went bad," Archuleta told jurors. "Because things didn't go as they were supposed to go, Mr. Cordero was killed."

Archuleta, in his opening statement, asked jurors not to find Trujillo guilty of first-degree murder, saying "there was no intent" in the shooting.

Trujillo appeared in court Thursday wearing a tan sweater over a white collared shirt. He wore glasses and his hair was cut short, in contrast to a mugshot provided by police after Trujillo's arrest in which he had longer hair with bangs reaching his eyebrows.

Trujillo looked down at the table before him while prosecutors showed photographs of Cordero's body as it was found by a nearby resident before dawn that morning.

In the photos, Cordero was lying face down underneath a pavilion structure, with a large pool of blood sitting around his head. Near his feet, police found a single spent bullet casing.

The trial is expected to continue into next week, said Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.