Murder trial in coin laundry killing starts in Clark County

Jan. 10—CLARK COUNTY — Jurors listened to emotional 911 calls and watched police body camera video Tuesday during the first day of a Clark County murder trial.

Alexandra Gales is charged with murder in the death of Jeffersonville grandmother Yolanda Fisher, who died on Aug. 27, 2021, after being stabbed at the coin laundry where she worked on Tenth Street in Jeffersonville.

While reading jurors instructions on Tuesday afternoon, Clark Circuit Court 1 Judge Nicholas Karaffa said both the prosecution and defense stipulate that Gales did kill Fisher.

Jurors are to consider the charge of murder or the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in the case.

In his opening statements, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Gales killed Fisher after "stalking" her with a knife across the property following an argument at the facility.

He compared Gales' actions to those seen in "slasher" horror films.

Defense Attorney Mickey Weber told the jury in his opening statements that Gales was acting in self-defense when she killed Fisher and felt like she had been in danger during the fight at the coin laundry center. He said she was homeless and was at the laundry center to dry the blanket she uses after it got wet in the rain.

According to court documents, the incident was filmed on video surveillance at the property and witnesses saw it occur. An altercation between Fisher and Gales started after they got into a disagreement about how long Gales was in the bathroom at the facility.

Mull called Clark County 911 Executive Director Brad Meixell to the stand first, and he testified there were two 911 calls made from the scene, and a 911 call-back made after Fisher's phone disconnected during her first attempt at alerting authorities.

Fisher made the first call to authorities and a few minutes later someone from the neighboring Waffle House restaurant also called 911.

Body camera video from Jeffersonville Police officer Daniel Day and Jeffersonville Det. Jonathan Herring was played for jurors.

Day's video showed Fisher in a chair at the coin laundry after being stabbed; she was still alive at the time, but was not responsive.

Day testified he saw lacerations on the neck and chest area of Fisher's body.

Herring's video showed Gales being taken into custody. The defendant can be heard talking on the video.

"I can't take no more disrespect," she said. "It's worth however much time I have to do."

The defense asked Herring if Gales stood calmly after being taken into custody, and he said she did.

If convicted of murder Gales faces 45 to 65 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.

Voluntary manslaughter is a Level 2 felony and carries of sentence of 10 to 30 years of incarceration and a fine up to $10,000.

The trial is scheduled to continue Wednesday.