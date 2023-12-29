Murder trial continued to May

Dec. 29—A trial for a woman who told dispatchers she shot her husband "in an effort to escape a domestic violence situation" was continued to allow time for the defense to investigate the case.

Cynthia Agnew, 55, was charged with first-degree murder for the Jan. 19, 2023, shooting death of her husband, 59-year-old Jan Michael Agnew, according to documents filed by the District 18 District Attorney's Office.

Agnew was bound over for trial in August for the first-degree murder with the trial scheduled for the January 2024 docket.

A motion to continue the January trial was granted by Associate District Judge Tim Mills. The motion states Agnew applied for and will be receiving an investigator from the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System "to assist in her defense."

"Additional time is required to allow the defense investigation to be completed" with prosecutors having no objection to the continuance, the motion states.

The jury trial is now scheduled for the May trial docket, court documents state.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states a woman, identified as Cynthia Agnew, told dispatchers she had shot her husband twice "in an effort to escape a domestic violence situation."

"Dispatch stated that the female refuses to go back into the residence to check on the husband due to being afraid he is angry and will shoot her," the affidavit states. "Dispatch also informed us that both parties were heavily intoxicated."

After deputies arrived, the woman told deputies her husband and the gun were both in the kitchen and that she was unsure "if he had control of the weapon," the affidavit states.

The man was found unresponsive in the residence with at least two gunshot wounds, the report states.

Deputies then detained the woman with PCSO Deputy James Pitts writing in his report the woman told him "she deserved to be in jail."

Pitts wrote in his report he did not see any visible injuries on the woman with Cynthia Agnew telling the deputy there was no physical altercation before the shooting and that it was all verbal.

A 9mm handgun was found inside the residence that contained "five live rounds of full metal jacket 9mm ammunition," the affidavit states.

"There was a spent casing still in the barrel in the chamber that did not eject, likely due to an extremely close contact shot," Pitts wrote in his report.

Jail records show the woman continues to be held in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $1 million bond.