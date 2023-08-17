Murder trial date bumped to 2024

Aug. 17—CATLETTSBURG — A new trial date has been set for a 22-year-old accused of murder after his attorney retired two months before a jury trial was set to begin.

Taylon Bensinger, of Ashland, was booked into Boyd County Jail in October 2021, charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree wanton endangerment after, prosecutors say, Bensinger shot and killed his girlfriend, 24-year-old Angel Rowe, at a home on the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue.

Initially, Bensinger's case was held up by DNA evidence but a trial date was set for Oct. 16 — nearly two years after Bensinger's arrest.

In the latest delay, Bensinger's attorney, longtime Public Defender Brian Hewlett, retired Aug. 1 — leading the Department of Public Advocacy the task of reassigning an attorney.

On Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court, Attorney Whitney Davis announced the DPA assigned the case to Gregory Griffith, the Boyd County's Trial Division Directing Attorney.

Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent acknowledged it would take time for Griffith to catch up on the case but wanted to schedule a new trial date as soon as possible.

With the court's stacked with murder trials for the beginning of 2024, the parties settled on Jan. 29, 2024, to bring Bensinger's case before a jury.

Another murder trial is kicking off in January — for Jason Blevins, ironically, a man also accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Vincent scheduled another pre-trial conference for Oct. 12 "to monitor where we are," he said.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com