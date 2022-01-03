Murder trial date set as Justin Love fights for change of venue

Justin Michael Love's murder trial is set for this summer, and his bid to move that trial out of Wichita County will go before a judge Friday.

Justin Michael Love testified during his first murder trial in 30th District Court as shown in this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo. He is accused of murdering Domanic Thrasher on June 2, 2015.

The 32-year-old Wichita Falls man remains held without bond in Wichita County Jail as attorneys wrangle over a change of venue for his second murder trial in connection with the shooting death of Domanic Thrasher on June 2, 2015.

Love maintains his innocence.

A Fort Worth appeals court overturned his 2018 murder conviction for Thrasher's death during a drug deal gone bad, ordering the 30th District Court to give him a new trial in a March 26, 2020, ruling.

It will be up to Senior District Judge Bob Brotherton to decide whether Love's new trial for a charge of engaging in organized criminal-murder will take place somewhere else.

Brotherton is retired from the 30th District bench, but he still hears cases and is assigned to Love's.

Love contends "inflammatory and provocative" pretrial publicity and social media posts make it impossible for him to get a fair trial in Wichita County, according to court documents.

His attorneys sought subpoenas for media outlets including the Times Record News, KFDX Channel 3, Fox-affiliated KJTL Channel 18, and KAUZ Channel 6 for a Nov. 19 hearing on Love's request for a change of venue.

KFDX and KJTL, which operate under a shared-services agreement, asked a judge to cancel their subpoenas.

The TV stations claimed the subpoenas for information over six years were too broad and would be too much of a burden to comply with, court records show.

Plus, they don't control but only use social media like Facebook and Twitter, according to the broadcasters' motion.

Rider's Domanic Thrasher (8) reacts after the Raiders defeated Frenship during the Region I-4A Finals at Memorial Stadium on Dec. 8, 2012.

Brotherton considered their stance in the Nov. 19 hearing originally set for Love to present his case for a change of venue.

Brotherton limited the subpoenaed material to "in-house" information produced or posted after Aug. 2, 2018 — the date of Love's last hearing for a change of venue, according to the judge's Dec. 3 order.

A fresh round of subpoenas for media outlets is going out this week for Love's latest change of venue hearing, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday, to move the trial out of Wichita County.

His case and those of his two co-defendants triggered news coverage and comments on social media, including his own Oct. 14, 2020, post on Facebook.

He posted that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and went on to criticize Thrasher's mother, Tamika Thrasher-Bradley.

She responded in a TRN story that he was "a true clown."

Justin Love

The prosecution opposes Love's push to move his June 6 trial out of Wichita County.

"This Defendant is not notorious. He can receive a fair trial in Wichita County," prosecutors wrote in court papers filed Monday.

They went on to say it's unlikely potential jurors would recall a plea bargain offer that Love rejected in December 2016, according to a court document outlining the state's opposition to a change of venue.

In addition, prosecutors argued there was no problem seating a jury for Love's first murder trial, according to court records.

Brotherton, who presided over Love's first murder trial, denied his request for a change of venue back then, saying he would revisit it if there was a problem with getting a jury.

Love has been held without bond in jail since Jan. 26 when Brotherton found he violated bond conditions related to community safety.

A Fort Worth appeals court upheld Brotherton's ruling to deny bond. And a still higher court — the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals — declined to review Love's case for bail on Oct. 27.

Justin Michael Love, bottom, participates in a Sept. 23, 2020, Zoom hearing to set conditions for his release from the Allred Unit, pending his new murder trial. Retired 30th District Judge Bob Brotherton, top, presides over the hearing.

During Love's first trial, a jury found him guilty Dec. 13, 2018, after three weeks. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Dec. 17, 2018.

Blayne William Brooks, 27, is serving 60 years in prison for engaging in organized criminal activity-murder for Thrasher's slaying, court records show.

Whitney Mercedes O'Brien, the go-between, was sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in a plea bargain for the killing, court filings show. She was paroled Sept. 3, 2020.

