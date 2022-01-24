Murder trial Day 2: Office to gunshot victim: ‘Rachel stay with me, Rachel stay with me’

GALESBURG — The second day in the murder trial of Maquesha Ramey began Monday at 9 a.m. in the Knox County Court House. Ramey, who is accused of shooting and killing Rachel Likes, faces three counts of first degree murder.

Prosecutors called three witnesses to the stand by the time of the lunch recess — including Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigator Angela Matthews, Galesburg Police Detective Mark McLaughlin and Galesburg Police Officer Jake Taylor, who was the first police officer that arrived on the scene of the shooting.

According to court filings, Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin has indicated his intention to seek a natural life sentence should Ramey be found guilty. The minimum possible penalty is 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, of which Ramey would be required to serve 100% of the sentence.

Taylor testified that he received notice of the shooting at 4:58 on Jan. 4, 2021 and arrived at 343 W. 1st St. minutes later. Taylor said he was flagged down by Michael Hubbard, who was standing next to the driver’s side door of a silver Chevrolet Impala.

Taylor said he found Rachel Likes inside the vehicle with “significant injuries” and a slow pulse. The officer testified there was also a significant amount of blood inside the car and that he instructed Hubbard to remove Likes’ 4-year-old son from the back seat.

“I was saying ‘Rachel stay with me, Rachel stay with me,’ but she was not responsive,” Taylor told the court.

Michael Hubbard was dating Rachel Likes at the time of the shooting and had previously been in a serious relationship with Maquesha Ramey.

This story will be updated as the case continues in Knox County court.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Murder trial: Galesburg cop describes interaction with gunshot victim