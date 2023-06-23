Murder trial in death of Gilbert Purple Heart veteran ends with life sentence

A man convicted of murdering a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran in Gilbert was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Jacob Samia of Chandler was found guilty in the death of Frank Bernal after a 12-day trial in May.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Margaret LaBianca sentenced Samia, 35, to life in prison with a possible release in 25 years.

Bernal, who had been awarded a Purple Heart after being injured in Vietnam, was sleeping at home when he was attacked on the night of Oct. 11, 2020, court records showed.

According to court records, Samia strangled, beat and bit Bernal after breaking into his home.

Police found Bernal struggling to stay alive in the home after following a blood trail that Samia had left after attempting to break into a shop down the road.

Police picked up Samia at a home down the road. Residents said a man covered in blood was banging on their door asking them to call 911.

Bernal died nine days later.

Andy Bernal, Bernal’s brother, told the court that it was hard seeing his brother beaten and dying.

”Frank survived the attacks in the jungles of Vietnam, but he did not survive the brutal attack in the sanctity of his own home,” he said.

Another of Bernal’s brothers, Conrad Bernal, wrote in a statement to the court, “Our brother was a role model for our entire family. He was always there for all of us.”

In court, prosecutors said Samia broke in to rob Bernal's home.

They presented evidence, police camera footage and interviewed Samia on the witness stand.

Samia testified he was drunk and looking for a place to sleep when he strangled and bit Bernal.

A jury found Samia guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, kidnapping, third-degree burglary and criminal damages.

