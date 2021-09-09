Murder trial delayed for 2018 death of Hartselle man

Benjamin Bullard, The Cullman Times, Ala.
·1 min read

Sep. 9—The murder trial of a local man has been continued once more following his 2018 arrest and indictment in connection with the death of Daniel Ray Osborne II of Hartselle.

Osborne, who was 22 at the time of his disappearance, was reported missing in February of 2018. Investigators located his body buried, more than a month later, on private property near Fairview.

Two men, — Andrew Jacob Maresh, 22; and Tyler Stephen Hudson, 23 — were arrested soon afterward, and both were indicted on separate murder charges by a Cullman County Grand Jury in May of that same year.

Maresh's case had been slated for trial in Cullman County Circuit Court this month, after a series of continuations and (more recently) COVID-19-related delays over the past three years.

Responding to a motion put forward by his defense attorneys, Circuit Judge Martha Williams this week ordered that Maresh's September trial date be continued once more until the Oct. 18 criminal court docket.

Court records show that both Maresh and Hudson remain in jail on the separate murder charges as they await trial. A third person, 69 year-old Susan Winton Smith, also faces a charge of hindering prosecution in connection with Osborne's death.

Osborne's body was discovered in 2018 on Smith's Fairview-area property along County Road 1534. She was initially indicted on both hindering prosecution and murder accusations, stemming from the state's claim that she did not alert authorities of Osborn's death, nor that his body was allegedly located on her property. Smith was released on a $25,000 cash bond in July of 2018.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blockstream to partner with Australia's Macquarie for green bitcoin mining

    Bitcoin is the world's biggest cryptocurrency and is "mined" using vast amounts of electricity generated with fossil fuels, leading to criticism over the environmental harm from mining. Blockstream said in a blog post https://bit.ly/3tF34VX that the partnership would initially include mining hardware hosting, with the potential to scale in stages as green power infrastructure is deployed. The Victoria, Canada-based firm had earlier this year teamed up with Jack Dorsey's payments firm Square Inc and Norwegian holding company Aker ASA to build renewable-power bitcoin projects.

  • Records: Racial slurs ‘played a significant role’ in UK players’ fight with fraternity

    Newly released University of Kentucky student conduct records reveal details of a March 6 altercation that led to criminal charges against football players and the punishment ordered by UK.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims near 18-month low

    The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 18 months, offering more evidence that job growth was being hindered by labor shortages rather than cooling demand for workers. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 35,000 to a seasonally adjusted 310,000 for the week ended Sept. 4, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The claims report, the most timely data on the economy's health, suggested the labor market was holding up, despite a resurgence in infections, driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • Remembering 9/11: A Look At How Airport Security Changed Forever Following The Attacks

    CBS4's Brooke Shafer has the story. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3hdHDGa

  • Pennsylvania Republicans kick-start 2020 election review with hearing

    Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania will kick off an "election integrity" investigation with a public hearing on Thursday, joining partisan efforts in other battleground states to cast doubts on former President Donald Trump's November election loss. The hearing at the State Capitol in Harrisburg is expected to lay the groundwork for an expansive review into the November presidential vote in the state, which Trump lost to Democratic President Joe Biden by nearly 81,000 votes.

  • Ground zero rebuilding still unfinished, 20 years later

    Two decades after its destruction in the Sept. 11 attacks, the work to rebuild the World Trade Center complex remains incomplete. Two planned skyscrapers, a performing arts center and a church are still unfinished at the site, which plays host Saturday to the annual ceremony honoring nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks. Visitors to the commemoration will find a place that no longer has the feel of a construction zone, though, even as the work continues.

  • Dylann Roof: Racist mass killer appeals death sentence on grounds his victims were presented in sympathetic light in court

    The white supremacist who murdered nine churchgoers in South Carolina is running out of options to overturn his death penalty

  • Chris Stapleton, Eric Church share top CMA nominations

    Country stars Chris Stapleton and Eric Church will go toe-to-toe with each other at this year's Country Music Association Awards, with both vying in the same five categories, including entertainer of the year. In nominations announced on Thursday, Stapleton has nominations in male vocalist, album of the year, single and song of the year, and could take home additional trophies as producer both on his album and single. Church, who put out a three-part album in April collectively called “Heart & Soul," also earned five nominations.

  • Three people arrested in death of man found shot outside restaurant, Kentucky cops say

    The 20-year-old gunshot victim was found shot inside a car, cops say.

  • Suspected murder-suicide leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead in Ohio home

    Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake.

  • Death row killer scheduled for execution, victim's son says 'It's your time to go'

    Death row killer scheduled for execution, victim's son says 'It's your time to go'

  • Viral video of student attack could lead to adult criminal charges at Howell High School

    Editor's note: Warning: this video contains graphic content. The viral video circulating on social media in Livingston County shows two teens attacking a third teen. The victim falls to the ground and continues to get punched and kicked and has his shoes taken.

  • Mother accused of shooting infant daughter, killing man who was holding baby

    An Alabama mother is in custody for capital murder and domestic violence. Lashana Henderson’s 2-month-old baby girl is in critical […] The post Mother accused of shooting infant daughter, killing man who was holding baby appeared first on TheGrio.

  • A South Carolina woman carrying a loaded gun attacked a police detective after refusing to wear a mask at an aquarium

    Police said a detective tried to escort Lisa Bostick, 56, out of the building when she became violent and approached the detective in an "aggressive manner."

  • Powerful Lawyer’s Legal Woes Mount After South Carolina Family Murder Mystery

    via FacebookA prominent South Carolina attorney whose wife and son were brutally murdered—and who has since been shot in the head, ousted from his firm for alleged theft, and placed in rehab for drug dependency—has been suspended from practicing law, the state’s highest court ruled.In a ruling issued by the South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday, Alex Murdaugh, 53, has been placed on interim suspension pending an investigation under Rule 17 (b) of the state’s Appellate Court. The statute stat

  • Watch A Dodge Hellcat Get Stolen In 8 Minutes

    Honestly, these guys are slower than most…

  • Cops Charge Zip-Tie Guys Who Ambushed School Principal Over COVID Rules

    Instagram/Kelly WalkerAll three members of an Arizona trio who barged into an elementary school principal’s office with zip ties and threatened to place her under citizen’s arrest for following public health guidelines have instead been arrested themselves, the Tucson Police Department confirmed.“58-year-old Frank Tainatongo was cited and released for misdemeanor trespassing yesterday,” Tucson PD spokesman Sgt. Richard Gradillas told The Daily Beast. “He would be the third person cited and relea

  • A Chicago woman who missed her flight at a Florida airport said there was a bomb in her checked baggage, officials say

    The plane was taxiing and had to be rerouted with passengers evacuated while authorities searched the plane.

  • ‘Horrified and Ashamed’: NXIVM Co-Founder Nancy Salzman Gets 3.5 Years in Prison

    AP Photo/Mary AltafferThe former president and co-founder of NXIVM—who has admitted to going to extreme lengths to protect the shadowy self-help group and its deranged sex-cult leader—has been sentenced to 42 months in prison.Nancy Salzman, 66, pleaded guilty in March 2019 to racketeering conspiracy for her role in the upstate New York group that manipulated thousands of members under the guise of personal growth through sacrifice. Prosecutors asked for a sentence on the “high end” of the recomm

  • Ex-prosecutor charged in Ahmaud Arbery case booked at jail

    The former prosecutor charged with misconduct for her handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case was booked at a Georgia jail on Wednesday and released. Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson turned herself in Wednesday morning at the Glynn County jail, county Undersheriff Ron Corbett said. Jail records show she was released on her own recognizance, meaning she did not have to pay a cash bond.