Murder trial delayed

Jan. 11—A motion for continuance has been filed in the case against Dameon T. Williams while the attorneys await important reports, documents and information.

Williams was indicted for the alleged murder of his long-time domestic partner, Ashley Koonce, in February 2020. Officers were called to a home Feb. 20 where they found her dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams surrendered shortly after and was taken to jail.

The trial was originally set for Tuesday, Jan. 17, however the defense filed a Motion for Continuance while waiting on important reports needed prior to trial.

According to the motion, a substantial amount of new evidence has emerged in the past 30 days, including DNA evidence the court ordered to be expedited.

The defense also stated a request for all Texas Department of Family Protective Services records involving the state's witnesses.

Judge Scott McKee ordered the reports produced by DFPS by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Without time to "weigh all of this recently disclosed information, counsel will potentially be less effective in trial" the motion stated.

Both the defense and the state will need time to review these documents.

The trial has been set for Jan. 18.