Murder trial delayed due to possible COVID exposure

Aug. 24—The jury trial of a Yuba City woman charged with the murder of a 13-year-old boy was delayed due to a juror experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on Friday, according to defense attorney Roberto Marquez.

Testimony in the trial of Constance Addison began on Aug. 17. Addison is facing charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment. On Oct. 7, 2019, Addison allegedly hit Alec Flores, of Yuba City, with her SUV in a drunken driving incident while Addison's children were in the car with her. Flores was walking on Franklin Road on his way to school.

The trial took a day off on Friday and was scheduled to resume testimony on Monday at 9 a.m. The trial is scheduled to resume today at 9 a.m. in Butte County Superior Court. Marquez said the individual experiencing COVID-19 symptoms returned a negative test on Monday.

The trial is being held in Butte County after Sutter County Superior Court Judge Laura Davis granted a change of venue motion filed by Marquez. The district attorney's office opposed the motion.

Witnesses for both sides testified on Thursday. For the prosecution, Valley Toxicology Services Director Jon Knapp testified, according to Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich. Knapp tested the blood sample taken from Addison about three and a half hours after the collision. Heimlich said the result was a blood alcohol level (BAC) of .24 (the legal limit in California is .08 BAC).

Addison has been out of custody since posting bail the day after her arrest.