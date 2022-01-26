Murder trial: Detective says Ramey changed story about what happened

GALESBURG — Maquesha Ramey was sitting inside an interrogation room the evening of Jan. 4, 2021, when her story to the police began to change.

That's according to testimony from Galesburg Police Detective Timothy Spitzer Tuesday. He testified that when he interviewed Ramey, she first told him she had arrived in Galesburg that day sometime between “light and dark.” Spitzer then asked Ramey why her vehicle was seen on camera around noon outside her house at 1074 W. South St.

Murder trial Day 2: Detective testifies shell casings found in Ramey's car match casing at scene

Video footage from inside the interrogation room showed Ramey change her account, including one version in which Ramey told the investigators she may have driven to her ex-boyfriends house earlier at 343 W. 1st St. and wrestled with Likes over a gun. Spitzer testified Ramey told him she may have let some bullets fly when she was waving the gun in the air.

Rachel Likes.

Police found Likes shot multiple times in her vehicle outside 343 W. 1st at approximately 5 p.m. that day. Likes was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m. in the emergency room at Galesburg Cottage Hospital.

State continues cases in murder trial of Maquesha Ramey

Spitzer was one of four witnesses called by the prosecution on Tuesday in the second day of the trial of Maquesha Ramey, who is accused of shooting and killing Likes and faces three counts of first degree murder. Circuit Judge Richard H. Gambrell is presiding.

According to court filings, Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin has indicated his intention to seek a natural life sentence should Ramey be found guilty. The minimum possible penalty is 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, of which Ramey would be required to serve 100% of the sentence.

The first wave of 13 witnesses called on Friday featured accounts from detectives who found Ramey’s vehicles abandoned near her home on Jan. 4, 2021, Ramey’s ex-boyfriend Hubbard who had been dating Likes at the time of the shooting and a man who found a Glock pistol and a wig inside a DoorDash bag in a ditch near N. Soangetaha Rd months after the shooting.

Monday’s batch of witnesses provided the jury with more insight into the events leading up to and after the shooting, as prosecutors played police body-cam footage and tapes from security cameras aimed outside Ramey’s residence.

But prosecutors devoted the majority of Tuesday’s session to questioning Spitzer, one of the lead detectives who worked on Ramey’s case. Spitzer testified on the interviews he conducted with Ramey and information he extracted from Ramey’s cell phones.

Maquesha Ramey

Ramey asks for second interview with detective

Spitzer testified that he and Detective Mark McLaughlin interviewed Ramey at 9:40 p.m. on Jan 4. and again on Jan. 5, 2021. Spitzer said the second interview came at Ramey’s request, after she felt she did not make sense the first time.

Ramey said she had been visiting her family in Mississippi in the days leading up to the shooting. She told detectives she arrived in Galesburg on Jan. 4, 2021, sometime between light and dark, then she said between 5:45 and 6 p.m — after the time the shooting occurred.

Spitzer noted this was in inconsistency in Ramey’s story, given that a vehicle resembling her Chevrolet Malibu was seen on video outside her residence around noon.

Detective: Ramey's account contains inconsistencies

Spitzer noted multiple other inconsistencies in the account Ramey gave to police, including whether she owned a gun, whether she had known Likes, whether Likes had moved in such a way outside 343 W. 1st that had made Ramey think Likes had a gun and whether Likes had in fact possessed a gun inside her Chevrolet Impala that led to the two wrestling over it.

Spitzer testified that Ramey was adamant that the gun involved had belonged to her ex-boyfriend Michael Hubbard, who Likes had been dating at the time of the shooting. Spitzer testified that Ramey said she had tossed the gun out her window and parked her vehicle in a place she thought Hubbard couldn’t find her. Ramey told the detectives she was afraid of Michael Hubbard.

Ramey tells detective she's afraid of Michael Hubbard

The defense team objected over how footage of the interviews were presented to the jury, in that video was not played in its entirety but the prosecution forwarded to specific moments. Judge Gambrell overruled the objection.

Spitzer testified that after obtaining search warrants for Ramey’s three cell phones, he connected her two functional iphones to a software known as GrayKey, which extracted and interpreted data stored inside the phones.

Chat logs from Facebook Messenger recorded multiple messages exchanged between Ramey and a person named Deandre McGill who Spitzer said was traced to purchasing a Glock pistol in Long Beach, Mississippi.

Testimony: Ramey watched YouTube video on installing a wig

A record of her Youtube history showed Ramey had watched multiple videos on how to install a wig between 1:54 and 4:17 p.m. on the day of the shooting. When the prosecution asked whether evidence supported it was customary for Ramey to wear a wig, Spitzer answered, “No, not before this incident.”

A record of her Google and Safari search history showed Ramey visited multiple websites on Jan. 2, 2021 that featured or sold Glock 45 pistols.

Shooting: Suspect in driveway murder case faces 45 years to life

Testimony: Shells in Ramey's car believed to match shell in driveway

Forensic scientist Mary Meaux testified that she examined the three bullet cartridge cases found inside Ramey’s Chevrolet Malibu and the one cartridge found at the scene of the crime under Likes’ vehicle.

Meaux said she used a microscope to find an imperfection on the firing pin inside the Glock pistol found at N. Soangetaha Rd. This imperfection matched markings found on the four cartridge cases, Meaux said, which contributed to her determination that the bullets had been shot from this same firearm.

Testimony: DNA traces not enough to yield results

DNA specialist Eric Corey testified that he swabbed the wig and Glock pistol found together at N. Soangetaha Rd. Corey said traces of DNA were found on both items, but not enough to yield conclusive results on results on whose DNA was present.

Given that the items had been found outside, Corey told the prosecution that environmental factors such as heat or moisture could have contributed to the inconclusive results.

“I was not surprised there was very little DNA there,” Corey said.

The trial resumes Wednesday, Jan. 26.

