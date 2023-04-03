Murder trial for ex-Columbus police officer Adam Coy postponed over cancer treatments

Adam Coy, a former Columbus police officer charged with murder in the fatal 2020 shooting of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, has been diagnosed with cancer and his trial has been postponed again indefinitely while he undergoes treatment.

Coy, 46, who is free on a $1 million bond, is charged with murder, felonious assault, reckless homicide and two misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty. He appeared wearing a head covering Monday for a pre-trial status hearing before Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh, where his attorneys asked to postpone Coy's trial, which was set for April 24.

McIntosh agreed to postpone the trial indefinitely, and set a status hearing for July 12 to check in on Coy's condition and ability to go to trial.

Context: Here's video and a timeline of the Andre Hill shooting by Columbus police

Mark Collins, one of Coy's attorneys, told The Dispatch Coy is undergoing treatment for classical Hodgkin lymphoma through June. During that treatment, Collins said Coy cannot adequately help prepare for his own defense.

"Postponing is the appropriate thing to do," Collins told The Dispatch. "Both sides were ready to go to trial, but these things happen."

Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, part of the immune system.

The survival rate for Hodgkin lymphoma is relatively good. According to the American Cancer Society, the 5-year survival rate for all patients with the disease is about 89%, but factors such as the extent of the cancer and a person's age can worsen survival odds.

Ohio Assistant Attorney General James Lowe, one of the prosecutors on Coy's case declined to comment to The Dispatch after the hearing.

The shooting of Andre Hill

Coy fatally shot Hill around 2 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2020 while Hill was exiting a garage at a home where he was a guest on the city's Northwest Side.

Coy and officer Amy Detweiler had responded to a nonemergency noise call about a vehicle repeatedly turning on and off. Coy had prior conversation with Hill, who went into a garage at the home just before Detweiler arrived.

Story continues

Body camera footage shows the officers were walking up the driveway when Hill emerged from the dark, open garage with an illuminated cellphone in his raised left hand. Coy opened fire and mortally wounded Hill. Neither officer turned on their body cameras before the shooting and the body camera technology Columbus police had at that time automatically captured the previous minute of video from the incident, but without audio.

Collins has said that Coy fired after mistaking a set of keys in Hills’ right hand for a silver revolver. Hill was unarmed.

Body camera footage shows that officers handcuffed Hill while he lay on the ground, but the two officers and other responding officers did not give Hill medical aid for more than 10 minutes while awaiting medics.

Within a week of the shooting, the Columbus Division of Police fired Coy.

In February 2021, a Franklin County grand jury indicted Coy.

City Council later adopted a law requiring officers to give aid to persons injured in confrontations with police.

In May 2021, the city of Columbus agreed to pay $10 million to Hill's family, the largest settlement in the city's history.

Past coverage: Columbus council passes Andre's Law requiring body camera use and rendering medical aid

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Murder trial for ex-Columbus cop Adam Coy delayed for cancer treatment