Murder trial for ex-Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean rescheduled after many delays

The trial for a former Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a woman in her home has been scheduled for December after being postponed and rescheduled multiple times.

Aaron Dean shot Atatiana Jefferson inside her Fort Worth home in October 2019. He is charged with murder.

The judge who was initially assigned to oversee the trial, Judge David Hagerman, was removed from the case in June. Dean’s defense team argued that Hagerman’s impartiality in the case might reasonably be questioned and that he holds a personal bias or prejudice against Dean defense attorney Bob Gill. Retired Second Court of Appeals Justice Lee Gabriel granted the motion.

The case was transferred to 396th District Court and Judge George Gallagher. On Thursday, the court announced the following schedule in the case, which has had continuous delays that have been met with frustration in the community.

Nov. 14: Jury questionnaire finalized

Nov. 16 through Nov. 18: Final pretrial hearings

Nov. 28 through Dec. 2: Jury voir dire (jury selection)

Dec. 5: Trial begins