Murder trial for ex-Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean rescheduled after many delays

Yffy Yossifor/yyossifor@star-telegram.com
Kaley Johnson
·1 min read

The trial for a former Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a woman in her home has been scheduled for December after being postponed and rescheduled multiple times.

Aaron Dean shot Atatiana Jefferson inside her Fort Worth home in October 2019. He is charged with murder.

The judge who was initially assigned to oversee the trial, Judge David Hagerman, was removed from the case in June. Dean’s defense team argued that Hagerman’s impartiality in the case might reasonably be questioned and that he holds a personal bias or prejudice against Dean defense attorney Bob Gill. Retired Second Court of Appeals Justice Lee Gabriel granted the motion.

The case was transferred to 396th District Court and Judge George Gallagher. On Thursday, the court announced the following schedule in the case, which has had continuous delays that have been met with frustration in the community.

Nov. 14: Jury questionnaire finalized

Nov. 16 through Nov. 18: Final pretrial hearings

Nov. 28 through Dec. 2: Jury voir dire (jury selection)

Dec. 5: Trial begins

Recommended Stories

  • 16 dead, 18 missing in flash flood in western China

    A sudden rainstorm in western China triggered a landslide that diverted a river and caused flash flooding in populated areas, killing at least 16 people and leaving 18 others missing, Chinese state media said Thursday. The Wednesday night disaster affected more than 6,000 people in six villages in Qinghai province, CCTV said. China is facing both heavy rains and flooding in some parts of the country this summer and extreme heat and drought in other regions.

  • Man arrested in Burke County charged with Wake County deputy’s murder, court records say

    A man who was arrested after a traffic stop in Burke County has been charged with the murder of a Wake County deputy, according to court records obtained by Channel 9.

  • UN envoy tells Myanmar general: End violence, seek democracy

    The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, met Wednesday with the head of its military-installed government and called on him to urgently halt all violence, support a political path back to civilian rule and democracy, and allow the country’s imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to return home and to meet with her. On her first mission to the strife-torn country, Heyzer also reiterated Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ extreme concern about Myanmar’s humanitarian, security, economic and political crisis and reiterated the U.N. chief’s call for the release of all political prisoners. Heyzer’s statement on her two-day visit was released as she left the country, U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said, and she was not able to meet Suu Kyi but hopes they will meet in the future.

  • WHO chief: Lack of help for Tigray crisis due to skin color

    The head of the World Health Organization described the ongoing crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as “the worst disaster on Earth” and wondered aloud Wednesday if the reason global leaders have not responded was due to “the color of the skin of the people in Tigray.” In an emotional statement at a press briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — himself an ethnic Tigrayan — said the situation caused by the conflict in his home country is worse than any other humanitarian crisis in the world. Tedros asserted that the 6 million people in Tigray essentially cut off from the world have been “under siege” for the last 21 months.

  • 'Now the Real Work Begins': Liz Cheney Concedes Wyoming Republican Primary

    US Rep. Liz Cheney conceded she lost the Wyoming Republican primary election to Harriet Hageman on Tuesday, August 16.Speaking to supporters in Jackson, Wyoming, Cheney said she could have “easily” won re-election had she “gone along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election,” but that it was a path she “could not and would not take.”“No House seat, no office in this land, is more important than the principles we are all sworn to protect,” she said. “Our republic relies upon the goodwill of all candidates for office to accept honorably the outcome of elections. And tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary. She won. I called her to concede the race. This primary election is over. But now the real work begins.”Hageman’s, who was endorsed by Donald Trump in September last year, thanked Wyoming voters in a tweet from her campaign’s profile account. Credit: Liz Cheney via Storyful

  • $10 million bond set for Butler Twp. shooting suspect

    Stephen Marlow was previously named the primary suspect in the killings of Clyde and Eva Knox, and Sarah and Kayla Anderson. All four were shot and killed at two homes on Hardwicke Place on Aug. 5.

  • Estonian minister defends visa ban against Russian tourists

    Estonia’s foreign minister on Thursday defended his country’s decision to bar Russian tourists, saying they are shirking their “moral responsibility” to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime and its “genocidal war” in Ukraine. The small Baltic country, which shares a 300-kilometer (190-mile) border with Russia, stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians months ago, and as of Thursday no longer accepts those previously issued.

  • Woman charged with murder after inmate she kissed overdoses, Tennessee officials say

    The inmate swallowed a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine, officials said.

  • Rushdie's attacker indicted, expected to appear in court

    A grand jury has indicted the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York, county prosecutors said Thursday. Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, is scheduled to appear on the charges at an afternoon court hearing in Chautauqua County. Matar was arrested Aug. 12 after he rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, stabbing Rushdie multiple times in front of a horrified crowd.

  • Former teacher, principal sexually assaulted 15 boys, adults over decades, MI cops say

    He was a teacher, administrator, principal and coach at middle schools and high schools for several decades.

  • Half of Republicans line up behind Trump in fight with FBI-Reuters/Ipsos

    Half of U.S. Republicans say federal law enforcement officials behaved irresponsibly since searching former President Donald Trump's Florida home for classified documents taken from the White House, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found this week. FBI agents on Aug. 8 removed 11 sets of classified records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, some of which were labeled "top secret," a status reserved for the most sensitive U.S. national security information. Trump announced that the search had taken place and has alleged without providing evidence that it was a politically motivated act, while Democratic President Joe Biden's Justice Department has said it is applying the law impartially.

  • What the Browns are getting in Marcus Santos-Silva

    Despite not playing college football, @joshkeatley16 looks at the strengths and weaknesses of the Browns UDFA tight end:

  • Video shows man fighting teen in Valencia, prompting sheriff's department investigation

    A video of a man fighting with a teen in Valencia has gone viral and the LA County Sheriff Santa Clarita Valley Station is investigating.

  • Couple arrested for sex on ferris wheel at Ohio amusement park

    A couple was arrested and charged with public indecency after police say they engaged in a sexual act on the Giant Wheel ride at Cedar Point.

  • Timeline: Events in the disappearance, death of Florida 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey

    The body of Tristyn Bailey, 13, a seventh-grader at Patriot Oaks Academy in Saint Johns, was discovered Sunday, May 9, 2021.

  • Police: Couple arrested after having sex on Cedar Point Ferris wheel

    A man and woman were arrested at Cedar Point after four witnesses told police they saw the couple engaged in sexual intercourse while on one of the amusement park’s rides on Sunday.

  • Remains of two children found in two suitcases auctioned in New Zealand

    An investigator says authorities "are making very good progress with DNA inquiries" as they try to identify the children and bring anyone behind their deaths to justice.

  • Wendy's employee charged with murder after customer fatally hit at Prescott Valley restaurant

    Wendy's employee Antoine Kendrick is being charged with second degree murder after altercation with customer.

  • Editorial: The FBI just arrested a California Democrat. Where's the GOP's outrage now?

    GOP leaders lost their minds when Mar-a-Lago was searched by federal authorities. The selective outrage shows their rhetoric is political opportunism.

  • Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.

    Prosecutors allege the man posted numerous times to Gab and threatened violence against law enforcement.