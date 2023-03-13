Murder trial for ex-officer Tartaglione starts today. What to expect

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of former Briarcliff Manor police Officer Nicholas Tartaglione, who is facing federal murder and drug conspiracy charges in a 2016 quadruple homicide in Orange County. The trial is before U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas at the federal courthouse in White Plains.

Here's what to know about the case.

Who is the defendant?

Nicholas Tartaglione, 55, was a cop for short stints in Mount Vernon, Yonkers and Pawling before spending most of his career in Briarcliff Manor. The Yonkers native moved to Orange County after his retirement and was selling steroids and other drugs and running an animal rescue operation.

Who were the victims?

The allegations against Tartaglione center on a drug conspiracy in which he believed an associate Martin Luna had stolen more than $200,000 Tartaglione gave him to buy cocaine. When Luna would not pay the money back, prosecutors contend, Tartaglione lured him on April 11, 2016, to a Chester bar run by his brother. But Luna brought his nephew, Miguel Luna; his niece's fiancee, Urbano Santiago; and a family friend, Hector Gutierrez.

None of the four were seen alive again. Their bodies were discovered Dec. 20, 2016 — the day after Tartaglione was arrested — buried on property in Mount Hope where Tartaglione had lived at the time of the disappearance.

Key witnesses expected to testify

Three men — a former employee of Tartaglione's; an associate of Luna's who arranged for the sale of the cocaine in Florida; and Joseph Biggs — are cooperating with the prosecution. Biggs was a security guard at a Westchester school who Tartaglione allegedly used to try to pressure Luna into repaying the money.

Biggs is expected to detail assistance he and former Haverstraw police officer Gerard Benderoth gave restraining the four men at the bar and then bringing three of them to the Mount Hope property after Tartaglione had allegedly killed Luna with a zip tie and left with his body. Prosecutors allege that Tartaglione, Biggs and Benderoth then each shot one of the other men.

Benderoth killed himself on March 8, 2017, as FBI agents investigating the case approached his car near Thiells Elementary School in Haverstraw.

What sentence does Tartaglione face?

If convicted, Tartaglione faces life in prison. Prosecutors had intended to seek the death penalty before Attorney General Merrick Garland reversed that decision late last year.

