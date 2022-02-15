Murder trial for former Alexandria resident moved to a new Colorado county

Feb. 14—ANDERSON — The murder trial of former Alexandria resident Barry Morphew, charged with the murder of his wife, Suzanne, has been moved to another Colorado county.

Judge Ramsey Lama granted the motion, filed by Morphew's attorneys, for a change of venue because he could not receive a fair trial.

The case was moved to Fremont County where Canon City is the county seat.

It is 60 miles from Salida, the county seat of Chaffee County. Fremont County has a population of 47,839 people.

Morphew is scheduled to go on trial May 3.

In their motion for the change of venue from Chaffee County it was stated the Morphews lived in a small rural county of 16,535 in which most people know each other.

The defense attorneys noted the extensive media coverage on television and in three local newspapers.

"Because of the size of the community and the pervasive negative pretrial publicity since Suzanne Morphew's disappearance, the Court finds that a fair trial cannot take place in Chaffee County. This is a high-profile case in a relatively small county with a small jury pool. The media saturation is high," the court wrote in an eight-page order.

Morphew is charged with the murder of his wife, Suzanne, whose body has not been found after she was last seen May 10, 2020. She is presumed dead, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

Suzanne Murphew, who grew up in Madison County, was reported missing by a neighbor on Mother's Day. The 49-year-old mother of two daughters was reported missing after she did not return from a bike ride near her home in the Salida area.

In September, Murphy found probable cause that Morphew might have murdered his wife and that he may have had motivation to do so.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Morphew is charged with tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempting to influence a public official.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.