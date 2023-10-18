Murder trial for former Jack Harlow DJ Ronnie O'Bannon postponed

The trial for Ronnie O'Bannon, Jack Harlow's former DJ, has been moved from its October start to continue in December.

Jailen Leavell with the Commonwealth's Attorney Office confirmed O'Bannon's trial was slated to begin Tuesday, but had been postponed due to "scheduling issues."

O'Bannon has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in relation to the death of 37-year-old Kasmira Nash, a bartender who was killed in a 2021 shooting at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge during a pre-Kentucky Derby party at the club on River Road, per previous reporting.

He pleaded not guilty to charges and was previously on home incarceration in Louisville. Attorney Steve Romines claimed that O'Bannon was "defending himself" after Nash allegedly hit and confronted him.

Harlow, some of his associates and the nightclub's security team, which allegedly allowed Harlow and company to bypass security, were named in at least three separate lawsuits, which were subsequently merged.

Over a week after the 2021 deadly shooting, Harlow wrote on Instagram that he was "devastated by the events that occurred over Derby weekend."

"My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death," he wrote on his Instagram story. "My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already. I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open."

