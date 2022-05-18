Murder trial ends in mistrial, suspect remains jailed

LAS CRUCES - A judge declared a mistrial three days into a murder trial after questions about a missing toxicology report prompted an abrupt end to a case involving a juvenile defendant.

Jeremiah Peña-Nieto, 19, remains accused of first degree murder even after the mistrial declaration came down on May 18. Police believe that Peña-Nieto killed 18-year-old Jacob Daniel Becerra on Aug. 6, 2020. Peña-Nieto was 17 years old when police arrested him.

According to a Sun-News report at the time, a Las Cruces police officer discovered a 2018 brown Kia Forte that crashed into a pole on east Farney Lane near west Park Drive.

Police said that the Kia was heading south on west Park Drive before it crossed Farney Lane and crashed into a light pole. The driver was identified as Becerra. Police said that Becerra had been shot before the car crashed. They said Peña-Nieto was the shooter and blamed the killing on a dispute between the two. Peña-Nieto has been in jail on the murder charge since his arrest in 2020.

The trial began on Monday and lasted until a mistrial was declared on Wednesday afternoon. Issues with the trial started when a case agent testified Tuesday that a toxicology report conducted on Becerra's body showed that Becerra had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system.

Since the report was not admitted into the trial as evidence, 3rd Judicial District Grace Duran said that the District Attorney's Office had one day to produce the report for the court's review.

Jacob Daniel Becerra, 18, a senior at Las Montañas Charter High School, is pictured in this photo collage from 2020.

Roxanne Garcia-McElmell, the public information officer for the District Attorney's office, said that her office had never received that toxicology report from the Las Cruces Poice Department and so they weren't able to produce it.

Peña-Nieto's lawyer's asked for a Duran to dismiss the case outright. Instead, Duran declared a mistrial. In doing so, Duran sent Peña-Nieto back to jail. Garcia-McElmell said the DA's office intended to continue pursuing the case.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com​​​​​​.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Murder trial ends in mistrial, suspect remains jailed