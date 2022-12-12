Murder trial for man accused of killing Park Layne woman set for today

The murder trial for a Clark County man accused of killing a woman in her Park Layne home is set for today.

The trial for Noel Coles Jr., 49 is facing five charges, including murder and aggravated murder, for the death of Jacqueline Coles, 43, who was found dead in her home on Weinland Street in Park Layne in August 2021.

Findings in an autopsy showed Jacqueline was shot six times, including four times in her torso and in both her hands.

Noel was arrested in Indiana hours after Jacqueline was found dead. He was brought back to Clark County and charged with violating a protection order.

