Murder trial of man accused of killing Weymouth Police Sergeant and bystander begins

Happening today, the murder trial is set to begin for the man accused of killing Weymouth Police Sergeant Michael Chesna and a 77-year-old woman. The suspect allegedly used Chesna’s own gun to fatally shoot both victims five years ago.

The District Attorney’s office says the jury pool was selected in Worcester since so many people in Norfolk County are familiar with and know about the shooting. The trial itself is expected to last about four weeks.

According to the Globe, the witness list includes more than four dozen names, including Weymouth police officers, medical personnel, and residents.

It was the early morning of July 15, 2018, and it was almost the end of Sgt. Chesna’s shift-- when police were searching for Emanuel Lopes who left the scene of a car crash. Sgt. Chesna was the first to confront him.

Lopes allegedly threw a large rock at Chesna, hitting him and causing him to fall to the ground. Lopes then allegedly used Chesna’s gun to fatally shoot him and Vera Adams, who just happened to be sitting in her sun room drinking coffee. Lopes was arrested shortly after.

Lopes faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted on the first-degree murder charges. Police say they’ve had run-ins with the alleged suspect before. Court records also indicate Lopes has struggled with bipolar disorder and his mother claimed he was not taking his medications when the alleged murder happened.

He was sent to two different treatment centers in 2017, according to court records. It’s unclear if Lopes will be entering an insanity defense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

