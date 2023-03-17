Murder trial of man accused of killing Crestline woman will start March 27, judge rules

Robert Pinyerd sits in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. Pinyerd's trial on murder charges will begin March 27.

Robert Pinyerd made the final decision on whether his trial on murder charges will start on March 27.

"I've thought about it long and hard, and I'm going to leave it up to you," Judge Sean Leuthold told him during a pretrial hearing Thursday in Crawford County Common Pleas Court. "You've heard what's going to happen, and so I'm going to ask you: Do you want to proceed with your trial?"

"Yes," Pinyerd said firmly.

Pinyerd, 41, has been charged with aggravated murder and murder, both unclassified felonies, in connection with the Feb. 24, 2022, death of Cynthia Jo Heath, 47, of Crestline. The day after Health's death, police asked the public's help in seeking Pinyerd, who they said had been living with her. He was arrested Feb. 25, 2022, in Mansfield on an unrelated charge.

His trial will begin on March 27, when a jury will be selected from a pool of about 70 people, Leuthold ruled. Opening arguments will begin the following day.

On Thursday, Leuthold denied a request from the prosecution to delay the trial.

Dan Stanley, assistant prosecutor for Crawford County, explained that the Ohio Highway Patrol is still working on mapping information based on data from cellphones belonging to the victim and two men involved in the case, plus information from a headset owned by Pinyerd.

Robert Pinyerd, right, listens as his laywer, Thomas Nicholson of Bucyrus, speaks in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. Pinyerd's trial on murder charges will begin March 27.

The prosecution also is seeking information from other cellphones found in Heath's home.

Leuthold ruled that for the prosecution to use that information during the trial, it must be made available to Thomas Nicholson, Pinyerd's defense attorney, by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The defense will have the option to use the information regardless of when it is received.

Heath's family members became concerned when she didn't meet her daughter's school bus on Feb. 24, 2022, a Crestline Police spokesman said at the time. At the family's request, Crestline police checked the exterior of the home that afternoon, but could find nothing wrong. Heath's body was found when family members went inside the home that evening.

Story continues

Police described Heath's death as "unnatural" in a news release issued after her body was found.

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Trial starts March 27 for man accused of killing Crestline woman