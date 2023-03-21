Murder trial of Michael Pennington begins in Tazewell County Va.

Mar. 21—TAZEWELL, Va. — After more than five years of postponements and investigations, a Tazewell County jury heard opening arguments Monday in the trial of a Bluefield, Va., man who was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses after a woman's body was found on East River Mountain in April 2017.

Michael Wayne Pennington Jr., who is incarcerated an Abingdon, Va., corrections facility, was indicted by the May 2017 Tazewell County Grand Jury on charges including first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, three counts of grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny with intent to sell or distribute; credit card theft; credit card fraud; and receiving goods from credit card fraud.

The charges are connected to the death of Kaitlyn "Katiee" Ann Toler of Bluefield, Va. Toler's body was found on April 6, 2017 along Mountain Lane in Bluefield, Va. Toler had lived with her mother, Mary Toler, and Pennington. When Pennington was arrested, he was already in jail on unrelated charges including burglary and larceny.

After a jury was sworn in Monday afternoon, its member heard the trial's opening arguments. The trial is being conducted before Circuit Court Judge Richard Patterson.

Commonwealth's Attorney J. Chris Plaster, who is representing the prosecution with Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Brandon Goins and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Melanie Menefee, showed the jury of photograph of Kaitlyn Toler and her son, Samuel, and told the jurors "you will hear the very troubling story of the murder of a young mother."

"I show you this picture because you will hear about her over the next several days," Plaster said. "She was not a statistic or a story you read in the paper. She was young, she was happy and she wanted to live."

The Commonwealth's evidence would show that Kaitlyn Toler was "strangled to death" and later "discarded like an animal over Mountain Lane in Bluefield," Plaster stated. "Maybe the most disturbing thing you will come to realize is just how needless and selfish that act was. Kaitlyn Toler should still be here."

Story continues

Plaster said that the jury would hear from a medical examiner that Kaitlyn Toler was murdered "through ligature strangulation."

Michael Pennington had lived with Kaitlyn Toler and had been married to her mother, Mary Toler, Plaster told the jury. He was addicted to drugs and stole from both women. The stolen items, such as a laptop computer and a video game system, were sold at a local pawn shop.

On the same day Kaitlyn Toler was murdered, Pennington used her ATM card, Plaster said. He told her mother that a person in a maroon car had given her a ride, but this car was never found by investigators or seen by anybody else. She also stopped responding to emails and text messages.

Pennington later claimed that he had received a phone call from a man who said Kaitlyn was traveling with him to Charleston, Plaster said. Cellphone records showed that her cellphone never went to Charleston. The cellphone was eventually found in the basement.

On April 4, 2017, Pennington borrowed a trailer and ratchet straps, Plaster said. He later backed this trailer, attached to his Cadillac Escalade, up to the Toler home at night. This was done after making sure Mary Toler was in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. where went for a conference after being told her daughter had gone to Charleston, and a video showed Pennington's car hauling the trailer up Mountain Lane. Blood found on the home's garage floor tested positive as human. DNA developed from that blood and from hair found on the ratchet straps were consistent with Kaitlyn Toler, Plaster said.

Attorney David Kelley, who is representing Pennington along with attorney Andrew Scruggs, said the case against his client was circumstantial even though there is "an astonishing amount of evidence."

"It's just not clear and certainly I can find no evidence that points directly to my client," Kelley told the jury.

No weapon has been found even though several objects had been tested. Kaitlyn Toler was last seen on March 30, 2017, but the Commonwealth does not have a specific time of her murder or where it occurred. Some evidence "was not recovered for weeks or years," he added. The video allegedly showing Pennington's car taking the trailer up Mountain Lane was "grainy."

"How can you see what kind of vehicle it is?" Kelley asked.

The jury will start hearing testimony today. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Menefee said the trial could continue until March 28 or 29.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com