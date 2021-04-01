Murder trial for Ohio man set in Summers County
Apr. 1—The murder trial of an Ohio man accused of killing a Summers County man in December 2018 in Meadow Creek will start in Summers County Circuit Court on Monday.
Anthony Johnson, 41, of Columbus, is charged with first degree murder in Summers County for allegedly shooting to death Thomas Sanrod II, of Ronceverte, following an altercation.
On Dec. 18, 2018, around 10:39 p.m., an Emergency Medical Specialist (EMS) responded to Meadow Creek in Summers County for a call regarding an unresponsive male, according to court documents.
EMS then called 911 to report that the man, Thomas Sanrod II of Ronceverte, had apparently been murdered.
Three people inside the home at the time the gun was fired had called 911 for around six hours, court documents suggest.
Police arrested Johnson the following morning and reported that Johnson had killed Sanrod during an argument involving drugs.
Johnson has denied shooting Sanrod.