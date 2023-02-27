Murder trial resumes for Holland man accused of killing girlfriend in 2021

GRAND HAVEN — The murder trial for a Holland man accused of murder resumed this week at the Ottawa County Courthouse after weather-related delays from a recent ice storm.

In the case of Enrique Estrada III, who faces the premeditated murder charge in the 2021 death of Katherine Rutgers, jurors spent the majority of the day Friday, Feb. 24, watching video footage from the police department. This included Estrada’s multiple-hour interview with detectives.

Katherine Rutgers, 25, of Holland, was found dead Dec. 26.

In the video, jurors and audience members watched as Estrada was questioned, at the Holland Department of Public Safety, about his actions. They also saw him confess to killing Rutgers.

The Sentinel previously reported that Estrada said he spent Christmas Day 2021 at Rutgers’ apartment.

That night, after Rutgers fell asleep, Estrada went to the kitchen, got a washcloth and held it over her nose and mouth for several minutes, he told Detectives Joel Maat and Kris Haglund. He later dumped the rag at Kollen Park.

“My mind went blank — all I knew is I had to get out. I didn’t know why, I just had to. I went for a walk and called 911 and then went home,” Estrada told detectives in a small interview room. “I did something, but couldn’t think of what it is. I know something isn’t right with me because I don’t know why I did what I did.”

Attorney Anna White speaks with her client, Enrique Estrada, who is charged with the murder of Katherine Rutgers, during a Feb. 9, 2022 hearing in Holland District Court.

The footage also showed an officer collecting Estrada’s fingernail clippings and swabbing the inside of his cheek for DNA. Jurors also saw the officer’s body camera footage from the scene.

A Holland DPS officer who was an evidence technician, at the time, also testified in court Friday, explaining how he was at Rutgers’ residence to “photograph and collect any evidence” pertaining to the case.

The case is expected to resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.

