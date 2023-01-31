The murder trial for Sgt. 1st Class Joseph A. Santiago has been postponed after a military judge granted a continuance on Saturday, Jan. 28.

A statement from MAJ Russell M. Gordon, Director of Public Affairs, 1st Special Forces Command said that the judge "ruled against the government on the admissibility of specific evidence during the trial." The government then provided the judge with a notice of to appeal the decision.

The trial for Santiago began Thursday, Sept. 26 at Fort Campbell, charged with the 2021 murder of his pregnant wife Meghan Santiago, assault and bodily injury to an unborn child. Santiago is charged with the following offenses of the Uniform Code of Military Justice:

One specification of Article 118- Murder.

One specification of Article 119a - bodily injury to an unborn child.

Two specifications of Article 128 - Assault.

Santiago has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case will now go to the Army Court of Criminal Appeals and Santiago will remain in pre-trial confinement throughout the continuance.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Murder trial for Santiago postponed at Fort Campbell