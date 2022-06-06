Murder trial scheduled in 2020 stabbing death

Jun. 6—A murder trial is expected to start this week for Robert Paul Nichlson of Caddo Mills in connection with a 2020 stabbing death in Greenville.

Nichlson, 43, was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury in April 2020. The indictment stemmed from the stabbing death of Bruce Edward Smith III of Lone Oak.

Nichlson has pleaded not guilty.

Nichlson also faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Nichlson was being held this week at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a $1.25 million bond on the two charges.

Smith died early the morning of Jan. 25, 2020, at Medical City Plano after he reportedly was stabbed repeatedly the night of Jan. 24, 2020, at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Wesley Street in Greenville.

Smith was able to drive to the parking lot of Walgreens, where he called his wife and told her what had happened. The Greenville Police Department indicated the stabbing resulted from a road rage incident.

The murder charge carries a maximum punishment of five to 99 years to life in prison. The aggravated assault charge carries a maximum punishment upon conviction of from two to 20 years in prison.