Murder trial scheduled to start in Clark County next week

Dec. 6—CLARK COUNTY — A murder trial is scheduled to start next week in Clark County.

Court records show State of Indiana vs. Jessey Andrews is to be tried in Clark Circuit Court 1 starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 13.

Andrews is charged with murder in the death of Jeffersonville woman Jasmine Andrews. If convicted, he faces 45 to 65 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.

The suspect was charged with murder more than six weeks after Jasmine's death on Feb. 17. Police said he initially reported it as a suicide.

A 16-page probable cause affidavit for the case said that a male can be heard on calls from the scene saying, "Hello! You can't kill yourself, no Jasmine. No. Jasmine, why did you do it? No. I was going to stay with you. I was going to stay, I was not leaving, I need help."

After this, the document states there was loud screaming by a male, followed by a male voice saying, "Momma. Jasmine shot herself."

The 911 dispatcher who took the call repeatedly tried to communicate with the male who called and even called the number back.

A police officer got to the scene and encountered Jessey, along with the victim's body and said in the probable cause affidavit that the scene was not indicative of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Court records show the victim had previously told family members she'd been a victim of domestic violence.

This case is one of several domestic violence murders in Southern Indiana this year.

Brandee Douglass, and bystander Lorin Yelle, were shot and killed at a Circle K gas station in New Albany on April 4. Douglass' husband, Cherok Douglass, is charged with murder in both cases. That trial is now scheduled to start March 13, 2023.

In Sellersburg, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett Lewis was shot and killed in Sellersburg on April 1. Her husband, Mac Lewis, has been charged with murder. His trial date is set for Jan. 17, 2023.