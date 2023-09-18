New murder trial set to begin for Tex McIver
A new trial for former high-profile Atlanta attorney Tex McIver is set to begin. In 2018 a jury found McIver guilty of shooting and killing his wife Diane.
A new trial for former high-profile Atlanta attorney Tex McIver is set to begin. In 2018 a jury found McIver guilty of shooting and killing his wife Diane.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
From a backlit keyboard to a desk mat with built-in organization. The post Upgrade your work-from-home desk setup for fall with these 8 game-changing products appeared first on In The Know.
“This is ridiculous and without merit,” the NFLPA responded.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Two-thirds of parents said that, in the past two years, they experienced at least one day with poor or unhealthy air quality in their area.
They fold open and closed for easy setup and storing and come backed by over 3,000 Amazon reviews.
The former president’s lawyers file more documents to back their claim that a judge is biased against him. Trump concedes in an interview that he was told his election claims had no merit, and another former member of his administration seeks to have his case moved to federal court.
It's time for the traditional fall yard cleanup. Save up to 57% on Greenworks electric tools right now and give your yard one last makeover before winter.
Clark is the top bench player for the No. 1 seed Aces.
The 2024 Chrysler Pacifica gets minor changes like new exterior colors and an Emergency Vehicle Alert System.
It didn’t take long to learn Panos Panay’s new home. The industry veteran, instrumental in developing Windows 11 and the Microsoft Surface line of 2-in-1s and laptops, will land at Amazon.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Humanoid robots are pretty cool, and Agility Robotics' bipedal robot Digit is up there in terms of advanced tech (it even has a face!). Today, the company announced it's getting ready to crank up its RoboFab, which can build more than 10,000 Digits per year. The factory will be built in Salem, Oregon, and the company tells TechCrunch it started initial construction of the 70,000-square-foot robot factory last year, and it is set to open later this year. “The opening of our factory marks a pivotal moment in the history of robotics: the beginning of the mass production of commercial humanoid robots,” said Agility Robotics’ co-founder and CEO Damion Shelton.
An X challenger didn't hide its ambitions to take on the social network formerly known as Twitter when it dubbed itself T2 at launch, but now that name -- one which indicates a desire to build a Twitter clone -- is no more. Despite the renaming, Pebble has already cloned many of Twitter's former features in the months since its debut, including the classic verification checkmark -- even giving people their "legacy" verification back -- as well as other features like quote posts, DMs and its own For You feed. Surprisingly, this has differentiated the network from other Twitter/X rivals like Mastodon and Bluesky, as the former doesn't offer quotes or the same kind of private DMs that Twitter once boasted, and the latter doesn't offer DMs at all.
The new Sonos Move 2 portable speaker improves on its predecessor in a lot of ways. But, like a lot of recent Sonos products, it also costs more than it used to.
Here's everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023, including when it will take place and how you can prepare for the members-only shopping event.
Brown and his mother, Myrtle, were reported missing Saturday before police found Myrtle's body near her home.
A 2005 BMW 325i sedan, last model year for the E46 3 Series in the United States, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Sophia Bush is also a fan!
Anticipation turned to disappointment for 70,000 fans in Atlanta as Lionel Messi remained in Miami with little notice.