Murder trial of Shreveport rapper Hurricane Chris begins

Jurors have been chosen for the second-degree murder trial of Christopher Jerron Dooley, 32, known professionally by his rapper name Hurricane Chris.

The trial began Monday, March 6, 2023, in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court with voir dire of jurors. The selection was completed the following day, with four men and eight women empaneled. Opening statements and initial testimony and presentation of evidence by the state will commence today.

In this Dec. 11, 2007 file photo, rapper Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley Jr., performs during a taping of BET's "106 and Park" New Year's Eve show in New York. Shreveport Police say the rapper was arrested Friday, June 19, 2020, after an early-morning shooting at a gas station.

Dooley was indicted by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury on October 22, 2020, in connection with the June 19, 2020 slaying of Danzeria Farris Jr., 32. Mr. Farris was shot several times at a Texaco station at Hearne at Hollywood avenues. Dooley also is charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes sedan, which was one of the elements associated with the slaying.

