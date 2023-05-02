Murder trial in slaying of Deputy First Class Hilliard has begun: What to know

Following the slaying of Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in June 2022, Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was charged in his death, and now the trial is underway.

Wicomico County Circuit Court has scheduled the trial for the next 10 days following a series of continuances in 2022 and pretrial conferences.

Where will the trial be held?

The trial in Wicomico County Circuit Court will be presided over by Judge James S. Sarbanes in Courtroom 3 through May 12. Currently, jury selection is underway and will take place Monday with it also extending potentially into Tuesday.

Opening arguments could be slated for as early as Wednesday, May 3.

What occurred the evening of the arrest?

According to Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis, deputies received information on Sunday, June, 12, 2022 that Davidson – who was wanted by Maryland State Police in several counties, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and city of Baltimore police – was at the Talbot Apartments complex in Pittsville.

Initial responding deputies, called at about 8:30 p.m. to the 7400 block of Gumboro Road in Pittsville, did not find Davidson, though about 10 minutes later, Hilliard saw Davidson near a stairwell and drove up to him. When Davidson spotted the deputy, he took off, Lewis said.

During the pursuit, Davidson fired at the deputy with an illegal firearm hitting him at least once, according to the Sheriff's Office.

What are the charges?

According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office, Davidson is facing first- and second-degree murder charges, felony use of a firearm in a violent crime, and a number of the other charges in connection with the possession and use of an illegal firearm.

Davidson's contact with law enforcement began as far back as 2018, when at 17 years old, Maryland State Police issued an alert saying he was missing. He was found in Salisbury three days later, unharmed.

In 2019, Davidson was convicted in Baltimore City of armed robbery and given probation before judgment, meaning his prison sentence was suspended for three years, Lewis said. He had robbed a McDonald's of more than $1,100.

In April 2022, he was also charged by Ocean City Police Department officers with assault. A trial was slated for May 18, 2022, but he failed to appear, court records show.

In May 2022, Davidson was charged by Maryland State Police in Salisbury with second-degree burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Court records show he had a rifle or shotgun, as well as ammunition.

