Murder trial starting in 2021 highway crash

Oct. 25—Trial is set this week for Nicklas Allen Gagliardi, a Rains County man who faces charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with a 2021 fatal automobile crash in Hunt County.

A Hunt County grand jury issued indictments in September 2021 on one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault/family violence.

Jury selection was scheduled on both indictments Monday in the 354th District Court. Gagliardi has pleaded not guilty.

Gagliardi, 38, of Point was arrested following a collision along Interstate 30 that he allegedly caused deliberately, according to authorities.

Gagliardi was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bond on the murder charge, $200,000 on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon count, and $100,000 on a charge for possession of a controlled substance from September 2018.

A police report indicated that at approximately 8 p.m. July 28, 2021, officers were dispatched to a major accident in the 3100 block of the Interstate 30 frontage road with multiple vehicles involved.

A Texas Department of Public Safety officer reported witnessing the crash, and other witnesses reported that Gagliardi intentionally rammed the victim's vehicle.

A male passenger in the victim's vehicle died as a result of the collision, and the driver was transported to a Dallas-area hospital.

Gagliardi was taken into custody at the scene, according to police.

Both the murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence indictments were filed as first-degree felonies, each punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life.