Murder trial tentatively moved to December

Aug. 13—CATLETTSBURG — The case of a man accused of killing a woman in January 2019 and leaving her body in the yard of an Ashland home has been tentatively moved to Dec. 6.

Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent granted the motion to move the trial of 39-year-old Jason Blevins from Oct. 4 to Dec. 6, as requested by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Christina Smith.

Blevins is accused of murdering Ericka Spradlin and leaving her body in the yard of a home in the 400 block of Marcia Street in Ashland on Jan. 19, 2019.

Blevins was arrested a few days later and was held at the Greenup County Detention Center due to the brother and the fiance of the victim being held at the Boyd County clink at the time.

Smith moved for the case to be moved due to the Brad Roberts trial starting on Oct. 4 because of concerns that the jury pool would dry up. Roberts is one of five Boyd County deputy jailers accused of killing an inmate in November 2018.

Roberts is set to be tried before Judge George Davis. However, because both judges share the jury pool, the concern is once selection is concluded in the Roberts case, there wouldn't be any left for the Blevins matter.

Public Defender Brian Hewlett was absent from court, so another attorney from the Department of Public Advocacy filled in — since he couldn't speak for his boss's scheduled, the Dec. 6 date isn't set in stone.

Blevins is scheduled for another pre-trial hearing on Nov. 18.

