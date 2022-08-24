Murder trial witness: 'He made me uncomfortable'

When Ruby Mae Ditto's friend and helper met "B.J.," she did not get a good feeling about him.

Ruby Mae Ditto

Elida Reeder took the stand as the first witness for the prosecution Tuesday in the capital murder trial of Byron Jack Rickard, the man accused of dealing 91-year-old Ditto injuries that proved fatal.

"He made me uncomfortable," Reeder testified in 30th District Court. "It was just one of those feelings."

Rickard, 45, is accused of beating Ditto in the head with a blunt object April 28, 2019, at her Wichita Falls rental property in the 200 block of North Beverly Drive, according to allegations in court documents. Ditto died April 30, 2019.

Reeder told the jury Ditto was a Christian lady and widow who talked about God a lot.

Rickard is charged with capital murder in connection with remuneration, court documents show. Police believe he stole Ditto's truck and fanny pack that she used as a purse, according to allegations in court documents.

On March 10, prosecutors filed a notice that they are seeking life without parole and are waiving the death penalty if Rickard is convicted of capital murder.

He was being held Tuesday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on a $1.5 million bond for the murder charge and a $250,000 bond for an unrelated charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with Dec. 7, 2018, allegations, court and jail records show.

Rickard was previously found mentally incompetent to stand trial and ordered by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight to receive treatment on Oct. 11, 2019, court documents show.

On the day Ditto was hurt, Reeder was working for her, cleaning and painting one of the dwellings on the rental property, she testified. Rickard was also doing cleanup work for Ditto.

Reeder did not hear any screams or hear Ditto cry out although she heard her truck drive off, she told the jury. Reeder went outside that afternoon to discover Ditto lying on the ground.

"I ran to check on her," she testified. "I checked her pulse, and it was barely going. I ran back in the house, and I called 911."

Reeder subsequently saw blood on Ditto's head and that she wasn't wearing her wig anymore, Reeder testified during questioning from Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie.

Earlier, Rickard had asked for a hammer, Reeder testified.

When First Assistant Public Defender David Bost cross-examined Reeder, he asked her if the water at one of the dwellings on the property was regular water or if it was white and frothing.

Reeder, who seemed puzzled, testified that it was regular water.

Opening arguments preceded her testimony Tuesday morning.

Gillespie told the jury to listen for Rickard's intentional actions that show that he meant to kill Ditto. The DA said Rickard also took steps to cover up the murder and deceive investigators with false timelines.

"It may not be the best cover up ever, but it was a cover up," Gillespie told the jury during his opening statement.

He said Rickard had consciousness of guilt. Gillespie said at the end of the trial, overwhelming evidence will show that Rickard intended to kill Ditto.

During Bost's opening statement, he told jurors that to obtain a capital murder conviction, prosecutors have to prove Rickard had specific intent to cause Ditto's death.

"This case is really about one thing . . . what was going on in Byron's head at that moment," Bost said.

The jury will hear that police couldn't find evidence of blood on Rickard's hands and arms or that he had showered, Bost told jurors.

"You'll see tell-tale signs of mental illness," Bost said.

He said Ditto was still alive when Rickard left, which is relevant to intent. Bost said prosecutors will fail to prove specific intent, and so he asked the jury to find Rickard not guilty of capital murder.

The trial was slated to resume Wednesday morning. Jury selection took place Monday.

According to allegations in court documents, police found Ditto's fanny pack in her blood-spattered truck parked near where they had dealt with Rickard before at a home in the 2100 block of Garfield.

They searched a house on Garfield and found Ditto's truck key and another key ring, according to allegations in court documents.

When police confronted Rickard about a time discrepancy in his account of April 28, 2019, he told officers he has always had a problem losing time and didn't know what happened to Ditto, according to allegations in court documents.

In an unrelated charge of aggravated assault, Rickard is accused of wielding a tire iron to deal out a severe head injury to a man he was staying with Dec. 7, 2018, in the 2100 block of Hayes, according to allegations in court records.

