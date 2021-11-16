Murder trial of Worcester man accused of fatally stabbing unarmed Connecticut man in 2016 begins

WORCESTER — Jurors heard opening statements in the murder trial of a Worcester man accused of fatally stabbing an unarmed Connecticut man in a 2016 confrontation.

Jose L. Morales, 20, of 272 Pleasant St., Apt. 8, is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Lee A. Daniels of Thompson, Connecticut.

Daniels, 37, was found about 7:10 p.m. with a stab wound in his chest in his car at the YMCA parking lot at 766 Main St. Daniels was pronounced dead less than a half-hour later.

In Worcester Superior Court Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Timothy A. Westerman told jurors Morales stabbed Daniels with the intent to kill, while Morales’ lawyer, Elliot M. Weinstein, argued that his client was afraid that Daniels was going to follow through on his threats to shoot him.

Westerman argued that Morales approached Daniels with purpose.

Westerman insisted that they had video from three different camera angles that shows what happened and he rattled off the names of several witnesses that would corroborate what the video shows.

Westerman said Daniels was unarmed and the only contact the two men had was when Morales plunged a knife into Daniels’ heart.

Daniels was found slumped over inside his car.

Westerman said Morales was seen in a dark-colored sedan throwing a black-handled, folding pocket knife out of the window at 288 St. Nicholas Ave.

In addition, Westerman said the Worcester Police Department’s crime scene unit found the knife and a fingerprint on it matched the right index finger of Morales.

On Oct. 7, 2016, Morales was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge in Newark, New Jersey, Westerman said.

On the way back to Massachusetts, Westerman alleged that Morales said, “He was saying (expletive) about my baby mama.”

Weinstein countered that when Daniels stopped his car, he chose to yell at Morales’ girlfriend and Morales yelled back.

Daniels wouldn’t let the matter go and got out of the car, Weinstein said.

Weinstein said Daniels was “agitated, angry, belligerent and drunk” when he stopped the car while Daniels’ girlfriend urged him to get back in the car and let it go.

Weinstein said Daniels, who he described as being “muscular and bigger,” got in front of Morales and Morales “simply reacted.”

According to court documents, Morales is 5-foot-1 and weighs 110 pounds, while Daniels is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 200 to 210 pounds.

Morales had a knife in his pocket, flipped it open and stabbed Daniels once in the heart, Weinstein said.

Weinstein insisted that his client had no intention to kill anyone.

Weinstein said Morales acted in the moment, fearing he was going to get “shot.”

Furthermore, Weinstein insisted Morales acted “reasonably” and “responsibly” because he believed his life was in danger.

Judge Valerie A. Yarashus advised jurors that the case could end before or after Thanksgiving.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Murder stabbing Connecticut man Jose L. Morales Lee A. Daniels