Murder trial of Worcester man accused of fatally stabbing unarmed Connecticut man in 2016 begins

Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
·2 min read

WORCESTER — Jurors heard opening statements in the murder trial of a Worcester man accused of fatally stabbing an unarmed Connecticut man in a 2016 confrontation.

Jose L. Morales, 20, of 272 Pleasant St., Apt. 8, is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Lee A. Daniels of Thompson, Connecticut.

Daniels, 37, was found about 7:10 p.m. with a stab wound in his chest in his car at the YMCA parking lot at 766 Main St. Daniels was pronounced dead less than a half-hour later.

In Worcester Superior Court Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Timothy A. Westerman told jurors Morales stabbed Daniels with the intent to kill, while Morales’ lawyer, Elliot M. Weinstein, argued that his client was afraid that Daniels was going to follow through on his threats to shoot him.

Westerman argued that Morales approached Daniels with purpose.

Westerman insisted that they had video from three different camera angles that shows what happened and he rattled off the names of several witnesses that would corroborate what the video shows.

Westerman said Daniels was unarmed and the only contact the two men had was when Morales plunged a knife into Daniels’ heart.

Daniels was found slumped over inside his car.

Westerman said Morales was seen in a dark-colored sedan throwing a black-handled, folding pocket knife out of the window at 288 St. Nicholas Ave.

In addition, Westerman said the Worcester Police Department’s crime scene unit found the knife and a fingerprint on it matched the right index finger of Morales.

On Oct. 7, 2016, Morales was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge in Newark, New Jersey, Westerman said.

On the way back to Massachusetts, Westerman alleged that Morales said, “He was saying (expletive) about my baby mama.”

Weinstein countered that when Daniels stopped his car, he chose to yell at Morales’ girlfriend and Morales yelled back.

Daniels wouldn’t let the matter go and got out of the car, Weinstein said.

Weinstein said Daniels was “agitated, angry, belligerent and drunk” when he stopped the car while Daniels’ girlfriend urged him to get back in the car and let it go.

Weinstein said Daniels, who he described as being “muscular and bigger,” got in front of Morales and Morales “simply reacted.”

According to court documents, Morales is 5-foot-1 and weighs 110 pounds, while Daniels is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 200 to 210 pounds.

Morales had a knife in his pocket, flipped it open and stabbed Daniels once in the heart, Weinstein said.

Weinstein insisted that his client had no intention to kill anyone.

Weinstein said Morales acted in the moment, fearing he was going to get “shot.”

Furthermore, Weinstein insisted Morales acted “reasonably” and “responsibly” because he believed his life was in danger.

Judge Valerie A. Yarashus advised jurors that the case could end before or after Thanksgiving.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Murder stabbing Connecticut man Jose L. Morales Lee A. Daniels

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lawrence County woman charged with drug delivery resulting in death

    A Perry Township woman is charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

  • An Airbnb party host in Broward asked a guest to leave — he’s now charged with murder

    The host of a Friday night party at an Airbnb told a guest to leave after an argument, police say, then he shot at the car taking the guest from the party — killing someone else in the car.

  • 4-year-old is shot and SC law enforcement is trying to find out how it happened

    The child was transferred from a Midlands hospital to a regional trauma center, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • Biden doesn't raise COVID-19 origins, Olympics with Xi

    President Biden did not explicitly discuss the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic with Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday evening, but senior administration officials said he maintained the importance of "transparency" in global health matters.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • Judge dismisses charges against ex-Notre Dame coach, moves to hold prosecutors in contempt

    Prosecutors could be held in contempt of court following friction with judge in Ryan Ayers proceedings

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2010 slaying of his estranged wife, Kim Kirk Cox, as well as multiple other charges including sexual assault on his stepdaughter.

  • Kenosha protesters demand Rittenhouse be found guilty

    Demonstrators protesting outside Kenosha County Courthouse demand guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.

  • Judge Rebukes Ahmaud Arbery Suspect Lawyer After Mistrial Request

    Stephen B. Morton/GettyA Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murders of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before rebuking one defense attorney for his past comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told defense attorney Kevin Robert Gough, who is representing suspect William Bryan. “Emotions are neither unreasonable or unexpected in a murder

  • Former Boy Scout leader facing rape charge after investigation

    A Lafayette man was charged with first-degree rape after the Boy Scouts of America asked the Lafayette Sheriff's Office for an investigation.

  • DeWitt police officer fired for pulling gun on Black teen delivering newspapers

    Former City of DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce was terminated in May after a string of policy violations the morning of Jan. 14, while he was off duty, including excessive and unjustified use of force.

  • Female suspect wanted for shooting at woman at Detroit liquor store

    Detroit Police have released surveillance video that shows a woman unloading multiple shots into a car as a woman was trying to leave a liquor store earlier this month.