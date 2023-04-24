Murder trials involving Demaro Brownlee, Michelle Moreno set

Judge's gavel

There will be two murder trials in Springfield over the next two weeks.

Demaro Brownlee, 24, who is accused of shooting Jayvon Watson, 25, of Springfield multiple times in the 1000 block of East Laurel Street near Seven Brothers Grocery last May, will stand trial beginning Monday.

Michelle Moreno will go to trial on May 1 accused of fatally stabbing Stanley Seawood in 2018. Moreno and Seawood lived together in the 2100 block of East Capitol Avenue.

More: In tumultuous courtoom scene, Kamyjah Bias sentenced for fatal stabbing of Pierre V. Scott

Jury selection in Brownlee's case began Monday morning in Sangamon County court, with opening statements expected later in the day. Associate Judge Rudolph Braud is presiding.

Brownlee led authorities on a weeklong manhunt last spring before being located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in East St. Louis.

In addition to being charged with three counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery, Brownlee is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Brownlee is being represented by Michael Harmon and Victoria Kerr. First assistant state's attorney Derek Dion and assistant state's attorney Steven Perbix are trying the case for the State.

Moreno, 54, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery in connection with the stabbing death of Seawood, 65. He was found dead in the home after Springfield Police officers were called there to check on him.

Seawood died of a stab wound to the chest.

Moreno's jury trial will be before Judge John Madonia.

Moreno is being represented by Tawnya L. Frioli and Michael Sullivan of the public defender's office. Handling the case for the State are Dion and assistant state's attorney Meghan McCarthy.

The murder trial of Keshon L. McClinton wrapped up last week. McClinton was convicted of murdering Javonne Harris in the FasMart convenience store in the 400 block of South Grand Avenue East in 2018. McClinton's sentencing is set for June 23.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Two murder trials will take place in Springfield IL over the next couple of weeks