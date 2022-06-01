Murder victim beaten with hammer, had neck broken

May 31—A 55-year-old man found dead last week suffered a broken neck and police found a bloody hammer in the home he shared with his brother, who has been arrested on a murder charge.

New details of Jimmy Jimenez's death were contained in an Odessa Police Department arrest affidavit released Tuesday.

According to the affidavit, OPD officers went to a medical call around 8:20 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Adams Avenue. When they arrived, they found Jimmy Jimenez Jr. dead and his brother, Anthony Jimenez, 48, present.

Anthony Jimenez said he'd gotten into a fight four days earlier about money and he confessed to having punched his brother and knocking him down several times, the report stated. He told officers his brother was unconscious and bleeding from his mouth when he fled without calling for help.

According to the report, Anthony Jimenez said he came home from Amarillo on Thursday to find his brother dead.

During a search of the home, officers found a bloody hammer in the kitchen and an autopsy revealed Jimmy Jimenez Jr. had a broken neck, prompting the medical examiner to rule the death a homicide.

Anthony Jimenez, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in the Ector County jail on a $300,000 surety bond.