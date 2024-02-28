Murder victim’s family asks for help in finding killer

BROUSSARD, La (KLFY) — A Broussard family is asking for help in the murder of their loved one, Juquan Calais, who was shot and killed in January.

The family of 24-year-old Juquan “Quaney” Calais says his murder was not only devastating, but it also took away their peace of mind, and someone so dear to their family.

“Someone just came, you know, in our home and took that all the way from us,” said a family member.

Members of Juquan’s family say it’s been hard since losing him and they’re desperate for information that can help find Juquan’s killer.

“It’s been rough, it’s been so many stories. We just try to get as much information as we can,” they explained.

They say his murder is so heartbreaking, it’s even affecting Juquan’s young son.

In addition to feeling broken, Juquan’s family says they fear for their lives and feel they are no longer safe. They say until Juquan’s killer is caught, they can’t have peace.

“You know, we fear when we leave now, we had to move. And, you know, its just, its just crazy. It’s not the same no more,” said the family.

Juquan’s murder has not only taken someone so loved by family and friends, but it’s left his loved ones with more questions instead of answers.

“Just wondering who did it, we just want to know who did it and why,” they said.

