Murder victim’s family seeks $44 million lawsuit against Rutherford County, accused killer

The family of a Bedford County murder victim is seeking up to $44 million in damages from Rutherford County and a criminal informant accused of committing the crime.

The family claims the county’s actions — releasing Steven Lokey, who had previously been convicted of a felony — led to the wrongful death of 30-year-old Adrienne Cox.

Lokey, 31, is charged with 1st degree murder in the death of Cox in her Shelbyville apartment on June 19, 2020, two days after Rutherford County released him from jail where he was awaiting a hearing on a charge of probation violation.

On Monday, a witness to the alleged crime testified in a preliminary hearing in Bedford County Circuit Court.

"Lokey went to the home of the deceased where he brutally attacked and sadistically murdered Adrienne Cox in the presence of multiple witnesses who have agreed to testify against him in the pending murder trial," states the lawsuit.

The case calls attention to Rutherford County's pretrial release policy, which mirrors countless local jurisdictions in the United States: Defendants who are regarded as low risk to communities and are believed likely to show up for court dates are deemed eligible for no bond, pretrial release.

Cox died as a result of strangulation and stab wounds, according to the autopsy report. Lokey is in custody and awaiting the resolution of the murder case against him.

The lawsuit filed in June from Cox’s family accuses Rutherford County of being negligent in releasing Lokey with no bond, and only his promise to appear in court.

Lokey's criminal record, according to TBI the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, ranges from domestic assault and felony theft to a drug charge, aggravated burglary and numerous probation violations, dating back to 2009.

Lokey secured his release with the help of Rutherford County Detective Ty Downing, according to the Cox family's lawsuit. The prosecutor who agreed with a defense attorney to allow Lokey’s release was assistant district attorney Eric Farmer, according to the court clerk’s office.

Farmer could not be reached by phone for an interview. District attorney Jennings Jones was also not available to comment.

Witness to an alleged murder

Cox’s roommate, Brianna Stipe, said Monday she witnessed the attack, which occurred on the bed where they both were seated as Lokey threatened to kill them, according to her testimony.

At the time, Stipe was Lokey’s girlfriend.

Cox was strangled with an electrical cord and stabbed twice with a kitchen knife, according to the autopsy. Stipe testified Lokey killed Cox because he was afraid Cox would call police, and his probation would be revoked, causing him to return to jail.

'Only take a few phone calls'

In 2019, Rutherford County adopted a pretrial release without bail policy for many accused of nonviolent offenses. Defendants with felony criminal backgrounds, drug problems or other problematic, lifestyle issues are not eligible.

When Lokey was released, he was on probation for a conviction of aggravated burglary in Rutherford County. He failed to report to multiple appointments with his probation officer since his release in February 2020, according to an arrest warrant.

On April 18, 2020, he was arrested on a charge of probation violation. The arrest warrant stated he was to be held without the possibility of release. But on the same warrant, “Hold w/out bond” was crossed out and “ROR (release on recognizance) per Court order” was inked in above it.

Lokey was working as a confidential informant for Downing, the lawsuit claimed.

Lokey, on March 27, “…called Rutherford County Detective Ty Downing on Downing’s personal cell phone from the phone kiosk inside the Rutherford County Jail, and during their recorded conversation … Detective Downing assured Lokey that it would only take a few phone calls for the County to take care of [sic] in order to facilitate Lokey’s release,” wrote attorney Crystal Etue of Galaher Law.

The Franklin-based law firm is representing Cox’s family members: her father, Charles Garber, and Cox’s four sons, who are minors and in the care of Garber.

Rutherford County responded to the lawsuit, denying culpability in Cox's death.

