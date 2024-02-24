Murder victim’s father angry with YSL attorney who was arrested on separate, unrelated gang charges

A week after an attorney representing one of the defendants in the Young Slime Life RICO gang trial made headlines for an unrelated gang charge and arrest, the father of a murder victim is speaking out.

Defense attorney Nicole Fegan has represented Tenquarius Mender in court since the RICO trial in Fulton County began.

On Feb. 16, Channel 2 Action News learned Fegan was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department on gang-related charges, specifically participating in criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to commit the offense of tampering with evidence.

Christopher Welch, the father of murder victim JaQuavious Wilson, wants to know what Fegan was thinking.

“I don’t understand because it wasn’t her client,” he told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Fegan’s charges stem from actions Fegan allegedly took in an unrelated case, where prosecutors say she learned there were active warrants for a different suspect while at a preliminary hearing and called him to “dispose of his phone as police were going to arrest him.”

She was later arrested as a result and received a bond. Welch said he’s not happy after learning she was arrested for alerting murder suspect Keiontay Davis that he was about to be arrested.

“I probably couldn’t even stand to look at her right now,” Welch said.

Davis is one of four men accused of shooting and killing Wilson last year in downtown Atlanta on Sept. 27, 2023.

“I’m like wow how could she do such a thing like this,” he said.

Fegan has posted on social media how she enjoys getting results for her clients.

“I don’t know about y’all but I really do this (expletive). I’m proud of myself,” she said in a post online.

But Fegan wasn’t representing Davis in court. Police say she overheard the information while at another hearing. Welch desperately wants justice for the murder of his son and says Fegan jeopardized that.

“You’re tipping him off and fixing him to get him to destroy the evidence so he won’t go to prison,” Welch said.

He thinks the attorney should face the same punishment as Davis.

“Cause it’s like a teammate. I mean at this point you’re his teammate, so working with him,” Welch said.

Attorney Drew Findling said he is representing Fegan. But he did not respond when asked to comment about the allegations.

Fegan was released from the Fulton County jail on a $40,000 bond. The night of her arrest, she paid the bond and was released.

