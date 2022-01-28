Murder victim "feared for her life" inside hotel room

Jan. 28—Jurors in Raleigh County Circuit Court heard Thursday that an 18-year-old woman who was held hostage for several hours and later shot in the head at a Harper Road hotel in 2018 had helped the defendant to locate the gun, moments before he turned it on her.

Davide Hudson is on trial for the kidnapping and first-degree murder of Amber Meadows, who had attended Independence High School.

On Thursday, Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons and defense attorney Robert Dunlap both presented opening arguments, and Parsons introduced a number of items into evidence.

Parson's witness, Jonathan Bird of Prosperity, testified that he had moved into Maplewood Apartments in Prosperity with his girlfriend, who had just given birth to his baby in July 2018. Bird said that he was not working at the time but was self-employed as a music producer. At the apartment complex, he met Tyrique Pearl, a rap musician. According to Bird, the two formed a social bond because of their mutual interest in music.

Bird said that Pearl introduced Bird to Hudson, the defendant.

"I purchased heroin from him," Bird told jurors.

Through Pearl, he also met Antonio Williams. He testified that he did not "have much of a relationship'" with Hudson or Williams and that on July 8, 2018, he had only known Hudson for about two weeks. In total, he said, the four men had hung out together three or four times.

"We drank together, smoked marijuana, things like that," he explained. "Never promising activities."

Around 6 p.m. that evening, he said, he was driving his parents' car to Taco Bell to get food for his parents. Hudson, Williams and Pearl "rode out" with him, he testified.

"Mr. Hudson needed to go and purchase some ammunition at (Beckley) Walmart, so I dropped him off at Walmart while I went to Taco Bell for my parents," he said. "He had just obtained a new revolver, and he didn't have any ammunition for it, and so he needed to go purchase some ammunition for it."

Story continues

Bird said Hudson's gun was an older silver .38 special revolver.

Later that evening, the four men left the apartment in a Cherokee that belonged to Bird's girlfriend, who had just had a baby. Bird was driving.

Bird testified that he, Pearl and another man entered a house at Eccles and stole drugs and "$10 or $20 for gas" at gunpoint. Once they had parted ways with the man and his mother and girlfriend, the four drove to the Little General at Crab Orchard near Arby's.

Bird said that is when Hudson saw the victim pull into the parking lot in her vehicle. Her friends Arileah Lacy and Destiny Conkle were in the car with her.

Bird testified that two weeks earlier, there had been a dispute. Hudson told Bird he had been robbed of seven grams of heroin while in a car with the three women and a man named Antoine Brown, Bird said.

Meadows was reportedly dating Brown, said Bird.

It was a coincidence that the three women pulled into the lot at the time Hudson was there, according to testimony.

"Mr. Hudson had said, 'There they go, right there,'" Bird testified. "I wasn't sure what he was talking about at that time."

Bird said he came out of the store to find that Hudson, Williams and Pearl were talking with Meadows, Conkle and Lacy about where they would like to go to socialize and use drugs.

The girls did not feel comfortable going to Williams' house, and the group decided to get a room at a Harper Road motel.

Bird said the four men and the three women were in the parking lot for at least an hour.

Nothing overtly dangerous was mentioned, and the interaction was "friendly," said Bird.

"We were three men with guns, and that was made very clear of that to the females at the gas station," he added.

Pearl, who apparently knew Lacy, rode with the women. The three other men rode in the Cherokee to Travel Lodge, where Bird gave his credit card for the check-in. Hudson signed in using an ID that did not have Hudson's picture on it.

Bird said he and Pearl had planned to go home, but Bird walked up to the hotel room to warn the group not to do damage to the room.

"(My baby's mother) was calling me non-stop all night," he said. "She wanted me home. We had a newborn."

Bird said he, Williams and Hudson were the last three to enter the hotel room.

Once inside, Bird said, Hudson suddenly pulled out a gun and said, "Nobody's leaving til I say so."

Bird said Hudson began an apparent campaign to terrorize the three women, who were huddled together on one of the beds. He directed other members of the group to blockade both doors with chairs.

He made the women and the three other men put their cell phones into an ice bucket, said Bird. He eventually made Bird relinquish his gun, according to Bird. Bird theorized it was because he was the only white person in the group, besides the victims.

According to Bird, Hudson was intoxicated. He loaded his pistol and began to point it at the women. He would then cock the gun and act as if he were going to pull the trigger, but he would slowly release the hammer so that it didn't fire.

"I couldn't put an exact number on it," said Bird, when asked how many times Hudson threatened the women. "It was constant, from the time we went into the room.

"(The girls) were huddled on the bed to try to protect each other."

At some point, said Bird, Hudson removed all of the bullets but one and continued a macabre game of Russian roulette with the entire group, reminding them that any of them — including Hudson — could die.

"He started pointing the laser at everybody in the room, myself included, saying, 'You could die, you could die, you could die.'

"He even pointed it at himself and said he could die.

"It was all a scare tactic, is what it was."

Bird said Meadows appeared particularly frightened by Hudson.

"Initially, each of the (victims) were terrified," said Bird. "Ms. Meadows, I recall her crying."

Conkle eventually became braver and put her body in front of the gun when it was pointed at Lacy, who was her girlfriend.

"Ms. Lacy ... she didn't seem too intimidated," said Bird. "But Ms. Meadows was scared for her life for the majority of the night."

Around 3 a.m., Bird went out to McDonald's to get food for the men.

At some point, he said, Hudson took a rubber mallet and destroyed things in the hotel room, including a doorknob, despite Bird's earlier admonition to not damage the room.

Williams went with him under Hudson's orders, he testified. Neither of the two men notified police of the hostage situation inside the hotel room, he said.

None of the armed men intervened or offered help to the victims, Bird testified.

He said that, at a certain point during the night, Meadows appeared to "just become numb to the fact of her life being in danger."

Bird testified that Hudson said Lacy could leave to go to her Hooter's job the next day, but Meadows had to stay.

Neither Lacy nor Conkle would leave without Meadows, Bird testified.

Around a half hour before Meadows was shot, he said, Hudson told the group that he was going to stop using his gun to intimidate them.

The group began to "share a blunt" of marijuana, and Hudson told Bird, "Hey, you're good to go. Your baby mama's been calling you."

Bird said he stayed to finish smoking the pot and a cigarette. He and Pearl planned to leave.

Lacy and Conkle were in a bathroom, and Meadows and the men were in the bedroom section of the suite.

"I was about to walk out the door, and Mr. Hudson starts frantically looking for his gun," said Bird.

Bird said Meadows went into the bathroom and pointed at the gun, which was behind the toilet.

"She said, 'It's over there. You left it over there,'" Bird said.

He said Hudson walked to the bathroom and got the revolver and then opened it and looked at it. He told Meadows, "You could've got me."

Bird said he told Hudson, "No, she couldn't have. There's nothing in it.

"At this point, I'd forgotten he still had a bullet in there," added Bird. "(Hudson) looked at the revolver, closed the revolver and put it up to Ms. Meadows' head and said, 'No, it's not. No, it's not. No, it's not,' and then pulled the trigger.

"The gun went off, at that point."

Pearl and Bird left the room, with Bird in fear for his life, he said. Eventually, Williams followed and the three drove away in Bird's girlfriend's vehicle. Only Hudson stayed in the room, he said.

Bird did not call 911 and said he did not believe anyone else called 911.

He said he gave a full confession to Beckley Police Department officers on July 10, 2018.

Bird and Pearl both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder earlier this year and have agreed to testify against Hudson as part of their plea deals.

Williams pleaded guilty to kidnapping and voluntary manslaughter on Oct. 21, 2020, and agreed to testify against Hudson.

Two police officers gave brief testimony of finding the victim deceased and collecting evidence at the crime scene. Under questioning by Dunlap, one of the officers seemed to contradict a written police investigation report regarding a towel in one of the hotel bathrooms.

Dunlap objected to a number of questions and statements during Bird's testimony, while Parsons objected while Dunlap was questioning an officer.

Raleigh Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick sustained most of the objections.

Parsons introduced into evidence a number of items, including a towel, a sweatshirt, beer cans and photos of the crime scene. None of the photos shown to the jurors on Thursday depicted the victim.