UPDATE: Murder victim recorded by suspect night of death

May 11—An Odessa man arrested in connection with an April homicide had videos of the victim on his phone that were apparently taken on the night she died.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a friend of Crystal Williams asked police to check on her April 27 because she and Williams' employer hadn't heard from her in a couple of days. Officers found her with a single gunshot wound to the head in the bathroom of her Faudree Road apartment and it was apparent she'd been dead at least 24 hours.

The friend told detectives Williams, 36, had been dating Larry Ashton Johnson, 31, the report stated.

Johnson gave detectives permission to search his phone and they found parts of an argument between Johnson and Williams had been recorded between 9:15 p.m. and 9:18 p.m. April 25, the report stated. The videos were found in the phone's deleted file.

Williams was in the bathroom in the video and wearing the same clothes she was found deceased in, according to the report.

Johnson told the investigators he left Williams' apartment shortly after he recorded the videos.

Williams' upstairs neighbors told detectives they heard a bang between 9:30 p.m and 10 p.m. April 25, but thought it may have been a clothes dryer, the report stated.

Phone records show Johnson left Williams' apartment at 9:56 p.m. April 25 and both his phone and Williams' missing iPhone were in the same area east of Williams' apartment complex at 10 p.m. when the records showed Johnson called Williams.

According to the report, the iPhone was turned off after Johnson made that 10 p.m. call. Johnson told detectives he didn't remember making the call.

Johnson was arrested on suspicion of murder and tampering with evidence with intent to impair an investigation.

Johnson is being held in the Midland County jail on surety bonds totaling$515,000.

Texas Department of Corrections records indicate Johnson is currently on parole in a Montgomery County aggravated robbery case.