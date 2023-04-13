Murder victim secretly recorded husband’s abuse and predicted her own death

Police discovered a recording in which Aaisha Hasan asked her husband to leave, telling him: “The next time, you will kill me. I don’t want that” - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

A woman allegedly murdered by her violent husband secretly recorded his escalating abuse and predicted her own death, telling him, “the next time, you will kill me”, a court has heard.

Aaisha Hasan used her mobile phone to document husband Asim Hasan’s violent behaviour towards her in the weeks before he allegedly stabbed her to death in a “ferocious” knife attack, the Old Bailey was told.

In a secret folder on her phone, labelled “hidden”, the 34-year-old stored images of the injuries she had suffered, including black eyes and cuts.

Police also discovered a recording in which Mrs Hasan could be heard asking her husband to leave, telling him: “The next time, you will kill me. I don’t want that.”

Before she died, Mrs Hasan shared concerns about her safety with friends, and a neighbour even contacted the police to alert them, but because she appeared to be fine and did not wish to make a complaint, the matter was not taken any further.

On the morning of May 19 last year, Mr Hasan, 33, dialled 999 and told the operator: “I just stabbed my wife.”

‘Ferocious and quite savage attack’

Police and paramedics who arrived at the couple’s home in Canning Town, east London, found Mrs Hasan lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood.

Prosecutor Joel Smith, told the jury she had suffered 36 wounds as the result of a “ferocious and really quite savage attack”.

One stab wound was inflicted on Mrs Hasan with such force that it “cut a wedge of bone” from her skull, the court heard.

After being arrested and interviewed by police, Hasan allegedly said: “I am guilty and you can charge me.”

The court heard that in the weeks leading up to Mrs Hasan’s death, the couple allegedly rowed over a range of issues, including money and accusations of infidelity.

‘Scared of her husband’

Mr Smith told the jury that Mrs Hasan had become “sufficiently scared of her husband” that she began recording him on her phone and shared her fears with friends on WhatsApp.

On May 9, just 10 days before she died, she sent a message to friends, saying her husband had accused her of being unfaithful and that she feared “he would have killed me” but for the presence of others in the house.

Mrs Hasan also wrote: “I don’t want to call the police on him coz this can get him into serious trouble. I just want him out [of] the house now. I don’t feel safe.”

Mr Smith said that rather than his wife being unfaithful, it was Mr Hasan who was seeking to have an extramarital affair, logging on to Muslim dating sites in the days before her death.

Hasan admits killing his wife, but denies murder on the basis that he did not intend to cause serious harm, the prosecutor said.

The trial continues.