Jun. 29—GOSHEN — Eleven seconds was all the time Aidan Burkins gave two friends before opening fire, killing one, jurors heard Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Nappanee man is on trial this week for the murder of Thomas Campion and attempted murder of Greg Clark. He allegedly shot at both of them outside his home on June 6, 2020, at the end of what had been a night of fun among three friends fueled by drugs and alcohol.