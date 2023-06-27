Murder victim's mom relives her grief, calls for end to gun violence

Joey Spillane, left, is shown in this family photo with his mother, Sharon Bierman. Spillane was killed Nov. 27, 2019 as he sat in a car at the intersection of University Boulevard and High Street in Petersburg.

Holidays are such a heartfelt and sacred time to bond with family and friends. No one ever thinks about the tragedy that could strike at any given moment and change the trajectory of everything around them. This is where my life came to a screeching halt.

Thanksgiving Eve 2019, my son Joey was at a local social club in Petersburg sharing stories, laughs, playing cards and loving life with his closest friends before heading to North Carolina in the morning to be with our family. As the evening ended, everyone said goodbyes and wished to have a safe and happy holiday. Handshakes and hugs were exchanged as usual, and smiles were on everyone's faces. Tom McRae, who is a dear friend of Joey's, offered to give him a ride home since they lived so close to one another. On the short ride to their destination, they stopped for a red light at the intersection of University Boulevard and High Street. Before the light turned green, a car pulled up beside them, and a hail of gunshots rang out. They were under attack, and these two innocent men suddenly became the victims of gun violence.

An unspeakable number of bullets engulfed the car; penetrating and tearing through the metal, obliterating the gear shifter, shattering windows and hitting both men. Without hesitation, Tom fled for safety. Just around the corner, as the car gave out on McKenzie Street, Tom yelled out to his wife that he had been shot and to call 911. Paramedics and Petersburg police arrived on scene to find Mr. McRae with a gunshot wound to the leg, and my son dead in the front seat from numerous fatal gunshot wounds. The fear and unimaginable trauma set in fast. As he was trying to grasp what had just taken place, Tom was loaded in the ambulance and rushed off to the hospital. He was later released and on his way to a lengthy physical recovery.

I lived in Virginia Beach at the time and had no idea of the events that unfolded that night. I was contacted the morning of Nov. 29 by a detective of Petersburg Police Department, stating he needed to see me, but I was not close to the area, and I wasn't informed of why. I was told that someone would be coming out to speak to me, so I waited, pacing and worried as to why I was contacted. I was approached a few minutes later in my front yard by a large group of Virginia Beach Police officers and told that there was an accident. Still confused, I asked who sent them to my house and what this had to do with me. They were there on behalf of Petersburg police. I told them my son lives in Ettrick, and then I was asked to verify his name. After stating his name, I heard those most feared words: We are sorry to inform you that your son is deceased. This wasn't happening to me. Not my son!!! It had to be some horrible mistake. Who did this? How did this happen? Why? My son was not involved in any type of bad behavior and didn't hang out with the wrong crowd, so it had to be a mistake. It didn't make sense. I was still clueless.

I rushed back to the area to speak to the detectives and try to understand what happened to my baby. So many questions arose and went unanswered. After informing Joey's estranged wife of his passing, I knew this was going to take a toll on everyone around me, starting with his River Rat family from Patton Park. His death destroyed our family and friends

Willie Noise, a father figure and very close friend to Joey was devastated to hear the news and felt inclined to start a reward fund to find his killer. Willie and Tom McRae were best friends for decades and the heartbreak they shared from this tragedy was immeasurable.

After meeting and spending time with these men, I knew why Joey spoke so highly of them. I found solace because they had such a beautiful friendship with my son, and they truly cared for and loved him as if he was their own flesh and blood. I immediately felt the same love for them that Joey spoke of. The River Rats are my family now too. They have been with me through every aspect of our loss and shown nothing but respect and love. We spend holidays and birthdays together, having cookouts and Superbowl parties and I can't express the gratitude I have for my newfound family.

After an agonizing 13 months of unanswered questions, being given wrong information about my son’s case, (on several occasions) and just the disrespect and lack of common courtesy towards a grieving mother, someone did their job, and an arrest was made. Someone was finally being held accountable for this crime. This was a move in the right direction of serving justice, but not enough for the mental destruction I had been forced to live with every day. Sincere Quarles was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder with principal. He was released on bond a short time later. This wasn't sitting right with me, and I was told that it's part of the process to go to trial, and to get a guilty verdict. Why was this person allowed to be released back into society after taking someone's life without cause? Almost four years later, I'm still awaiting a trial to take place in November 2023. I still ask for answers and am shut out from everyone who could help me, but they choose not to. I received no help from anywhere. Requesting an in-person meeting with officials was never available, especially to discuss things I needed to know about court. Not even advocacy. I thought that was available for me too, but I never received support and help understanding anything from advocacy as it should have been. What was the reason as to why I was being treated so unfairly? The advocate was physically there, but each conversation was full of "I don't know" and no supportive services to offer, other than being given a flyer for a grief support group that was rarely taking place. I remained patient, but being ignored was becoming an issue. I wouldn't see anyone to discuss my concerns until the day of court, so again, I was in the dark about everything. Who did I have in my corner? It seems as if I had no one that even cared.

While we all waited for any type of resolve, a second tragedy struck, and shook the entire town of Petersburg. Our beloved Willie Noise was shot and killed at Patton Park. So many people were affected by these tragedies, and we were all on edge. There had to be something we could do to get through this, so we leaned on each other, and shared our grief and healing.

Months passed and finally a second suspect, Daemon Clarke, was arrested and charged with first degree murder among other charges. Everyone was happy that we were closer to getting answers and justice, but that was nowhere in sight. Two years passed before the trial for Clarke would take place.

Court proceedings were in motion, and I attended each hearing date to get an understanding of what was to come next, since I had no comprehension of the judicial system. I had to be present so I could fully grasp legal terms and how to decipher the next move in trial. I had never been informed of my rights as a victim's parent, so I got my information and facts about the case from public record files. I spent countless hours going over as much information that was withheld from me. I questioned the city officials who were supposed to be on my side why there was such a lack of guidance and compassion. I was left with no answer, so I was back to square one. I was on my own once again to sort through every detail of what happened and the possibilities of the case as it went in front of a judge.

Trial was to start in 2021, but with the changing of legal representation for the defendants, and so many other issues, it was continued several times until March 2023. Finally, our day was here. Everyone was ready to present solid evidence to the courts, and some would give testimony against the defendant because they were a physical witness. I thought this was going to be the day of justice and I could finally find out the facts, but a plea deal of 25 years was taken before I knew it, and I was without answers once again. It took three years to write my impact statement, and I was finally allowed to read it to the court and Daemon Clarke, but I felt as if it had no effect on anyone. Not one person showed empathy, or any emotion to be honest. No compassion throughout the courtroom. It was as if I was invisible, and my only chance to have a tiny amount of closure was ripped from me. It wasn't about justice for my son. It was about a quick and easy win for the prosecutor. It was clear to me that there was something much deeper about this city than I ever knew.

I've gotten no help or support from anyone except friends and family. Even the officials who swore under oath to protect and defend victims left me to fight my battle alone. I had to advocate for my son, and this was impacting my grief and trauma even more, but I continued to do what I had to do. I even started advocating for others because I could not allow anyone else to be put through what I've experienced.

Throughout the last 4 years, I've become friends with several other mothers who lost a child to gun violence in Petersburg, and I knew someone had to be there for them, so I found my driving force to speak up for the victims who no longer have a voice. Advocating is easy when you share the same tragedy, and it doesn't hurt any less, but I found a way to help get answers and resolve some of the pain they were feeling. Just being present and listening was a start for most, and we committed to stand up and fight together for our angels.

I've seen parents get ignored and passed over by detectives, as if their case didn't matter, and it infuriated us all, so we took matters into our own hands to find resolution to our cases.

Jonathan King was also a victim of gun violence within the city of Petersburg. King is filed as a cold case from 2020, and even though there have been many tips given about the suspects connected to his death, nothing has been done. The lack of compassion, concern and communication for victims' families are heartbreaking and disturbing. Who do we have left to turn to when no one is there for us? Who is there to inform us of our rights as victims, and to make sure they are not violated? I found out about my rights from the internet. Where is our support from the city? How does a family begin to heal from such loss, when there is no one to stand beside them in this matter? It must begin with the officials representing that city, and when those officials are negligent at enforcing change for peace and safety, that city becomes a playground for crime and violence. It will be a haven for turmoil and tragedy that becomes unmanageable and unlivable. How will you protect the citizens of your city then?

LET'S END GUN VIOLENCE!!!

Sharon Bierman is the mother of Joey Spillane, a 2019 Petersburg homicide victim. The opinions expressed in this column are hers.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Murder victim's mom relives her grief, calls for end to gun violence