Murder victim's mother asks for privacy; community leaders react to the child's death

Kay'Von Morgan, who lived in the Pecan Acres community of Petersburg, was shot June 17, 2023 when bullets from a gunfight near the community pierced his bedroom wall. Police and community leaders are asking for anyone who may know something about the suspect or suspects to come forward.

PETERSBURG – The mother of the 10-year-old boy killed by stray gunfire over the weekend in the city is asking everyone for privacy while the family deals with the tragedy.

“I’m truly broken [crying face and broken heart emojis],” Carrie “Wavy Tingz” Friar posted on Facebook Sunday night. “I see all the messages, calls, and posts. I just don’t have words right now. I’m in a real-life nightmare. Please respect our privacy right now.”

Friar’s son, Kay’Von Morgan, was shot multiple times early Saturday morning at his residence in the Pecan Acres public-housing community. Reports indicate that bullets fired during a gun battle near Pecan Acres pierced the wall of the child’s bedroom and struck him as he watched movies with a friend. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said Kay’Von was not targeted, but that did not set well with one Petersburg city councilor.

“When a bullet is fired recklessly, it puts everyone in the vicinity at risk, and it is only a matter of chance who may ultimately be struck,” Ward 1 councilor Marlow Jones wrote in a “Dear Citizens of Petersburg” Facebook post. “Therefore, the entire community is a target when firearms are used irresponsibly, and we must take action to ensure that these incidents do not happen again.”

The police department did not publicly acknowledging Kay’Von’s death until almost 36 hours after the shooting. Meanwhile, his friends and family were putting up posts and updates on social media almost from the time it happened.

Jones, whose district is across town from where Kay’Von was killed, said it might have been prevented if there was “more community focus from the community as well as the authorities.” He called on his council colleagues to push more city ordinances that would increase police presence in the city’s public-housing communities.

“You are owed that much as a citizen of Petersburg,” he wrote. “You have prepaid for these services!”

Petersburg pastor Belinda Baugh, a prominent advocate in the city for victims of gun violence, said she was praying for the family to have strength through the tragedy. She called on both law enforcement and citizens “to get back into the streets” and make it known to all that gun violence will not be tolerated.

The boy, Baugh said Monday, was “stripped of his right to life” because of reckless gun violence.

“You don’t care about life when you’re firing your guns out there in the open in public places,” she said.

Reaction to Kay’Von’s death also came from Diane Branzelle, the mother of a 19-year-old woman who lost her life last July under similar circumstances. Toni Knight was killed in crossfire between two men at the ArtistSpace Lofts apartment complex in downtown Petersburg. Those two men were convicted earlier this month in her death.

“As a mother to a mother who [has] been without my daughter for 11 months due to the same thing, I can actually feel your pain,” Branzelle wrote on Facebook. “I'm so, so, so sorry, baby. I'm praying for you and your family.”

Funeral arrangements for the youngster have not been announced.

Kay'Von is one of the youngest murder victims in Petersburg since 1968, when another 10-year-old identified as Lois Watson disappeared while walking to school. According to published accounts, her body was found several days after her disappearance in a pond in Dinwiddie County. There are no reports of the Walton case ever being solved.

His death is Petersburg's seventh homicide of the year.

Anyone who might have information about this case is asked to contact Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222 or Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. That information also can be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg continues to react to shooting death of 10-year-old