Murder warrant issued for 73-year-old Parker County man in shooting death of woman

A 73-year-old Parker County man was on the run Friday after a murder warrant was issued for him in the killing of a woman near Springtown, the Parker County sheriff said.

Investigators are searching for Clayton Ray Strong of Parker County.

“Strong’s current location is unknown,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier in a Friday news release. “But we are utilizing every available resource to locate him.”

A woman who authorities have not publicly identified was found dead in the front yard of a Springtown home Saturday. An autopsy revealed she died from a gunshot wound to her chest.

Before Saturday afternoon, deputies had responded to domestic calls at the residence involving Strong, said in the news release.

The death investigation led investigators to south Texas, where they obtained surveillance video of the suspect disposing of a weapon in a department store parking lot on the same day the woman’s body was found.

Investigators flew to Eagle Pass to recover the weapon and ammunition, which was abandoned by the suspect along with additional evidence, the release said. The sheriff did not provide any other details on the evidence.

Authier said Strong may have fled Texas and he has ties to other states.

The sheriff said in a news release Sunday afternoon that concerned family members had requested a welfare check of a woman in the 6000 block of Midway Road near Springtown and Sanctuary.

Authier requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers, who will be leading the investigation.

Strong is described as roughly 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds and having silver/white hair and a mustache. He is known to wear glasses.

He is believed to be driving a primer gray extended cab 1996 Chevrolet pickup with a paper Texas buyer’s tag.

Anyone with information should contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845, or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555, or tip411 by logging onto www.parkercountyheriff.net.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to Strong’s location and arrest.