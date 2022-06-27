Murder warrant issued for ‘armed, dangerous’ man accused in Forest Hill shooting

Authorities continued an intense search Monday for a 20-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man over the weekend at a Forest Hill home.

An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for Cameron I. Steptoe who Forest Hill police said should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the vicitm as 26-year-old Javonte D. Steptoe. He was pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m. Friday, dying from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a ruling by the medical examiner’s office.

Forest Hill police had not released any information on how the men knew each other or if they were related.

Forest Hill police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of Oak Timber Drive in Forest Hill.

Javonte Steptoe was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom, authorities said.

The arrest warrant was issued over the weekend for Cameron Steptoe.

Forest Hill police had not released details on a motive in the shooting.