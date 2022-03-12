Murder warrant issued after child’s body found in Merced home, police say

Merced police have issued a murder warrant for the arrest of a suspect following the recent discovery of a child’s body inside a home.

Police are searching for Dhante Jackson, 34, who lived at the home in the 500 block of Barclay Way, where Merced police found the child’s body on Friday.

Jackson went on the run shortly after news spread of his house being searched, police said in a news release.

Although police have not confirmed the identity of the body that was found, news of the discovery happened just after officers said they were searching for 8-year-old Sophia Mason.

Earlier on Friday, Merced police said they were notified Sophia Mason was missing by officers from the Hayward Police Department.

Merced police Detective Sgt. Kalvin Haygood said the child has family in Hayward, and they originally reported her missing. Sophia Mason had been last seen on Feb. 10.

Hayward Police Department took the child’s mother, 30-year-old Samantha Johnson of Merced, into custody, but Johnson’s daughter was not with her, police said.

During their investigation, Johnson was arrested by Hayward police after a warrant was issued stemming from a child abuse incident in Alameda County last year, the release said.

Merced police met with Johnson at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. Johnson told Merced police about the Barclay Way residence in Merced, where the body was found.

Police say Jackson, who is wanted, is known to frequent the San Francisco Bay Area.

Sophia Mason, 8, of Merced, was reported missing by family in Hayward, Calif. Police in Merced and Hayward are looking for the girl.

Neighbors ‘never thought it could happen’ here

Several neighbors on Barclay Way expressed shock and sadness something like this could happen, particularly in an area with relatively new, single-family homes in north Merced.

“It’s so sad,” said Ayra Agluba, a student at UC Merced who lives nearby. “It’s terrifying. Little kids walk and bike around here. We’re near an elementary school, and we didn’t know that kind of stuff was happening to little kids.”

Many neighbors said they either hadn’t seen the child and her mother in a long time, or had never seen the mother.

Some said the girl would come up to homes to say hello by herself. Others had thought the house where the body was found has always been empty.

“The funny thing is, I haven’t seen them in a while. I thought the house was vacant,” said Bella Prado, a neighbor who has talked to Sophia Mason.

“There’s been a lot of people who have come and gone, so I didn’t think anything of it.”

Prado said she thinks her dog, who sometimes gets out of the house, might have known something was suspicious.

She said in the last week he would get out of the house at times, run to the house where the body was found and start barking at the door.

“These little pets know when something is going on,” Prado said. “I thought he was just barking because there was another dog there.”

Prado said the last time she saw the girl was around Valentine’s Day. Prado said the child approached her when she was working in her garage, and asked her what she was doing.

“She said, ‘Where’s your dog?’” Prado said. “That was the last time I saw her. This is very, very shocking and it gives me the chills.”

Anyone with information about the missing girl can call Detective John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or write to pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.

Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.