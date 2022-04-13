Murder warrant issued for father of Tri-Cities boy found dead

A nationwide murder warrant has been issued for the father of a boy whose body was found in rural Benton County in February.

Pasco Police initiated a missing child report for 8-year-old Edgar Casian in May 2021, but they were unable to find him.

On Feb. 5, 2022 hikers on a morning walk in rural Benton County found what they believed were human remains, and alerted police.

Local agencies investigated and recovered the remains of a child, but did not release his identity at the time.

On Wednesday, Pasco Police announced on social media that dental records had identified the remains as those of Edgar Casian.

They also announced a nationwide arrest warrant had been issued for his dad Edgar Casian-Garcia and girlfriend Araceli Medina on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information should contact their local authorities and Pasco Police Detective Jon Davis at davisj@pasco-wa.gov and refer to Pasco case #21-15039

Edgar Casian-Garcia is wanted for the murder of his son and the abuse of his daughter.

Missing boy

The boy’s mother Maria Quintero told the Herald last June that she called police and Washington state Child Protective Services several times after her ex-boyfriend took custody of their son and two daughters, Briseida, 9, and Luna, 3.

The two girls fled from a hotel room in Mexico in May 2021 and told officials they had been abused. When they were found, the older girl was not able to eat, walk or use the restroom by herself.

Their discovery led police to wonder what happened to Edgar.

Casian-Garcia and his girlfriend were on the run and warrants for first-degree assault of a child were issued.

Death investigations

At the time, this was the third body or human remains found in the past year in Benton County.

Deputies are continuing to investigate a body found in a field between Finley and Plymouth in April 2021. While investigators say they have identified the body, they haven’t determined how the person died.

Deputies also are continuing to investigate the death of Hector Cortez-Ballardo whose body was discovered by a postal worker off Highway 395 near Bateman and Bofer Canyon roads.