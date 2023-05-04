Murder warrant issued for Fayetteville man in Tuesday morning slaying

A murder warrant has been issued for a Fayetteville man in a deadly shooting early Tuesday off Raeford Road.

Jermaine Tyrone Cartrette, 37, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Terence Hogue, 30, of Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Hogue was found dead about 4:30 a.m. in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle in the 1200 block of Kienast Drive. Police said an altercation preceded the shooting.

Police investigate a shooting in the 1200 block of Kienast Drive on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, which killed Terence Hogue, 30, of Fayetteville. Jermaine Cartrette, 37, is being sought in the fatal shooting, police said Wednesday.

According to a news release, members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force are searching for Cartrette.

“Detectives are encouraging Cartrette to peacefully surrender to law enforcement,” the release said.

The release described Cartrette as "armed and dangerous." Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information in the shooting should contact Detective S. Shirey at 910-751-3009 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

